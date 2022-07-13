New Mitsubishi L200 will be unrecognizable with Frontier platform

After the Dongfeng Riuqi 7, the Renault Alaskan and the Mercedes X-Class, the new generation of the Mitsubishi L200 Triton will be another medium-sized pickup based on the Nissan Frontier platform. Tests have already begun, including the final bodywork. And it has nothing to do with the L200 we know.

The Russian website Kolesa created a projection to try to anticipate what the 2023 L200 Triton will look like, but the findings already suggest that the pickup will have even straighter lines, a way to try to differentiate itself from the Frontier. The two-piece narrow headlights arranged like grille frames will help give it the personality it needs, no matter how weird they may be.

It is worth remembering that the two Japanese brands are now sisters: they are part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

The cabin itself will be the same as the Frontier, but the front and bucket will have unique lines and creases to mark the identity of the new L200 Triton.

For the Mitsubishi pickup it will be a significant evolution in terms of dimensions and even in terms of load capacity, but features such as the curved rear section of the cabin to optimize interior space and the differentiated driving position will disappear.

On the other hand, the Mitsubishi L200 Triton would be responsible for debuting a mild hybrid mechanics (MHEV), while Mitsubishi’s 2.4 turbodiesel engine would be replaced by Nissan’s 2.3 biturbo diesel, already present in the Frontier. Today, both generate up to 190 hp. The presentation of the new L200 is expected to take place until March 2023.

