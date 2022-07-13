New private health complex in Ceará | Beatriz Cavalcante

Photo: Reproduction of Facebook/ProMedical

One of the projects of the consultancy that will be Diagonal’s partner at Day Hospital Ceará

The column found that Fortaleza will receive a new private health complex. The company responsible for the project is Diagonal Engenharia and will begin work on the so-called Day Hospital Ceará this July, with a four-year forecast for completion. The official launch will be in 2023.

The health business venture is planned to have offices, clinics and diagnostic centers, in addition to commercial rooms and stores linked to the health segment, such as pharmacies, opticians, health plan offices, natural products, among others. Diagonal’s focus will be on selling the spaces.

It will be located at the intersection of Avenida Santos Dumont and Rua Vicente Leite, and has an area of ​​3,000 square meters (m²).

It will be integrated into the Gastroclínica Hospital, owned by Kora Saúde. The first partnership announced is that of the consultancy specializing in hospitals and medical centers Pro Medical, which is responsible for designing 13 health complexes in Brazil.

On site, there will be elective or emergency consultations, exams, diagnoses, treatments, medicines, products and supplies.

The design of the project took three years to complete. The deadline was to ensure medical needs and in accordance with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). This is because the entire service cycle will be done in the same place.

In terms of architecture, the project is by Daniel Arruda, interiors by the NLPX office, landscaping by Benedito Abbud and specialized consultancy by ProMedical and Fernanda Ventura.

When asked about the General Sales Value (PSV), Diagonal communicates that it will only disclose the amount in the official launch.

Understand what the Day Hospital concept is

The Day Hospital concept is more common in the United States and has arrived in Brazil. It offers surgeries and procedures outside the traditional hospital environment. Bet on quality.

The service method is by appointment and people stay at the units for a maximum of 12 hours, reducing the risk of contracting diseases and hospital infections.

“With the growing demand for new health hubs in the capital of Ceará, as well as the increase in specialized professionals in the market, the new venture will certainly attract new business and leverage the appreciation of the surroundings”, says João Ximenes Fiúza, director of Diagonal Engenharia.

“We are efficiently optimizing the physician’s time and this health professional’s time is very valuable”, highlights Renato Castello Branco, director of ProMedical Consultoria.

Who is Daniel Arruda?

He is the founder of the Daniel Arruda Arquitetura office, created in February 2000.

Currently, it is in great demand in large projects and operates in residential and commercial buildings, hotel tourist developments, resorts, second home projects, institutional developments, residential condominiums, among others.

Who is Benedict Abbud?

Founded in 1981, Benedito Abbud Paisagismo Planejamento e Projetos focuses its work on creating landscape architecture projects and plans.

It publicizes the development of more than 5,200 landscape projects throughout Brazil and in other countries, such as Argentina, Uruguay and Angola.

Who is Renato Castello Branco?

Renato Castello Branco is director of ProMedical Consultoria and has 29 years of experience in the healthcare market, with hospital projects, medical centers and senior residences in Brazil.

The company emphasizes that it has more than 2,775 offices delivered and 13 projects of medical complexes signed.

In the portfolio, it lists Medplex Santana (2014), Medplex Belo Horizonte (2016), Doc Castelo Batel (2016), Medplex Eixo Norte (2016), Medvie (2017), Medplex Campinas (2018), Vintage Senior Residence (2018), Medplex Ibirapuera (2018), Medplex Vera Cruz (2019), Dom Medical Center (2020), Day Medical Center (2020) and Bioos (2021).

