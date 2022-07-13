New projections anticipate the next generation Mitsubishi L200 Triton

Last week, a very revealing snapshot revealed many design elements that should feature in the next generation of the Mitsubishi L200 Tritona model that is also sold in Brazil.

Based on the images in question, the site team Kolesa carried out an interesting work to anticipate the complete evolution of the pickup through two projections.

The new generation L200 Triton is expected to make its world debut in 2023 with a robust package of new features.

Apart from the completely revised look, the new generation of the L200 Triton should debut a new platform from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance for vehicles with a more robust proposal.

The architecture in question is also expected to be used in the next full evolution of the Nissan Frontier.

Returning to the new L200, it is expected that the pickup will preserve the split optics, with the sharply tapered LED daytime running lights, but the front grille will adopt a totally different style, boasting a predominantly rectangular look and protruding frames, reinforcing the robust appearance.

Above the Mitsubishi L200 Triton Sport currently sold in Brazil Image: Disclosure

Also interesting is the aesthetic detail of the daytime running light extension, creating a crease in the upper part of the fenders.

At the rear, without much boldness in the design, the highlight goes to the lanterns with the most elaborated lenses.

In mechanical terms, a relevant leap for the next generation of the L200 Triton could be the inclusion of a hybrid catalogwhich will be able to enhance the efficiency of the pickup.

It is still too early to project the arrival of the new L200 Triton to the Brazilian market, however, considering that the debut of the next generation will be held globally in 2023, it is likely that it will reach our market within one to two years after the worldwide presentation.

Just to remind you, the New generation of Ford Ranger is confirmed to debut here in 2023while in 2024 the Volkswagen will present the facelift of the Amarok produced in Argentina for the region. In the same year, Chevrolet can launch, in parallel, the new S10.