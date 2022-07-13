New study indicates prevalence: 1 in 30 children in the US is autistic

Autism Channel / Autism Magazine

This number is 32% higher than the last statistic released by the CDC, which is the body responsible for the official prevalence in that country.

Last week, a study published in Jama Pediatrics of 12,554 people revealed an autism prevalence figure among children and adolescents in the United States of 1 autistic in every 30 children and adolescents between 3 and 17 years old in that country, with data from 2019 and 2020. The previous prevalence, considered one of the most relevant in the world, is 1 in 44, released in December 2021 by the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the US government). USA), with data referring to 2018.

Led by Wenhan Yang, the researchers used data from the National Health Interview Survey (a survey conducted annually by the CDC) to show that the number of diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in American children and adolescents is increasing since the beginning of the research. The difference is that the CDC evaluates children aged 8 years and, in this study, published on July 5, 2022, individuals aged between 3 and 17 years were considered. The prevalence in 2019 was 1 in 35; in 2020, 1 in 28. Considering the two years, the final number was 410 autistic in 12,554 individuals, that is, 1 in 30.

Boys vs Girls: 3.5 to 1

Boys in the US remain the majority of diagnoses. However, the number was 4 to 1 (4 boys for every girl, verified in previous studies), and this study shows a downward trend to 3.55 to 1 — of the 410 diagnoses evaluated in the study, there were 320 men for 90 women .

While the new study did not discuss the reasons for the rise in ASD among American children, experts have already said that the rise in the number of diagnoses can be attributed to an increase in awareness of ASD by parents and physicians. However, as the CDC admits, diagnosing ASD is “difficult” as “there is no medical test, such as a blood test, to diagnose the disorder. Doctors look at the child’s developmental history and behavior to make a diagnosis,” says the CDC.

search numbers

See, below, the table with the data of the scientific study.