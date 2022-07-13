Nier Automata: 2B cosplayer generates controversy in Anime Friends

O Anime Friends is one of the most popular otaku events in the country, and took place in São Paulo, at Anhembi, between the 8th and 10th of July. In addition to many cool attractions celebrating the best of manga and anime, there was also room for a little beef during the cosplay parade, when beautiful version of 2B created by Luisa Roma gained the spotlight.

Better known as @Luromacos and @luisaromaa_ on Instagram, where she also posts several photos with rehearsals and behind the scenes of creating cosplays with a lot of DIY, she paraded at the event last Sunday, the 10th. If you want to watch Luisa’s full presentation, she starts at the 01:05:55 mark:

In the middle of her presentation, Laura removes her skirt and shows a little more of the look with the leotard that 2B also wears in the game, which makes the presenter Lu Himura be surprised and exclaim phrases like “the age group, woman!” and “Help, Jesus!”. In solidarity, other female cosplayers came out in support of Luisa:

About this crap from the 2B cosplay girl in the anime friends: The cosplay was pica, complete and yes 2B is only with the leotard / swimsuit underneath. The girl didn’t even express herself in a sensual way when she took off her skirt, she just EXISTED and I’d even say more, the fuss over the+ pic.twitter.com/7nD1GSHbnb — emoli (@AkemySama) July 11, 2022

After the situation went viral, presenter Lu Himura also took to Twitter to post her public position and apologize to the cosplayer for possible embarrassment on stage, ensuring that the controversy has already been resolved and that both she and Luisa are now fine:

This post is for Luisa Roma. @ luisaroma10 I know we’ve talked, and it’s okay between us. But as the case is public, I have an obligation to say what I told you in pvt, on TM as well. Forgive me, I never intended to embarrass you. + — Lu Himura ?? (@luhimura) July 12, 2022

This bullshit also inspired the community, as the series creator himself Nier, Yoko Taro, is extremely sympathetic to artists who make their own versions of 2B. On Twitter, the fan @gunshadplays provided an incredible illustration in solidarity:

I learned that along with the anime events the controversies returned to gallop. pic.twitter.com/aqlCryu3pp — Gunshad ?? VTuber (@Gunshadplays) July 11, 2022

In the end, Luisa Roma still managed to take second place in the contest, impressing the judges with the weapons and clothes she built herself. And now, despite the various attacks she also suffered on the networks, at least we have a great opportunity to learn more about and honor her beautiful work!