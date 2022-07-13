Nikon leaves SLR camera market

One of the world’s leading camera manufacturers, Nikon will ditch SLR cameras. Now, the Japanese brand will focus on mirrorless models. The change in strategy is mainly due to competition with smartphones, which put pressure on this market.

The acronym SLR stands for single-lens reflex camera, in English, or single-lens reflex camera, in Portuguese. The camera uses a semi-automatic motion mirror system, allowing the photographer to see what will be captured by film (or digital system). Nikon models have been used by professional photographers for over 60 years.

Leaving this niche, the Japanese brand will focus resources on mirrorless cameras, more popular products that are behind more advanced technologies. This is because the increasingly powerful cameras of cell phones have taken over the space previously dedicated to this type of photography.

Even leaving the SLR market, Nikon intends to offer more unique features in its products. The company, which started in 1917 and gained its current name in 1946, is the second largest single-lens reflex camera maker, behind Canon, which is expected to follow the same fate outside the SLR market in a few years.

Nikon will continue to sell existing SLR models. Image: K64End/Shutterstock

Nikon’s first SLR model was launched in 1959. The brand stood out for offering quality alternatives to the much more expensive German Leica. It was in the 1990s that the Japanese manufacturer migrated to digital SLRs. In 2021, more than 400 thousand machines were sold

The last machine of this type launched was the D6 SLR, from June 2020. Even leaving the market, existing models will continue in production and distribution. The company also no longer develops compact digital cameras.

Via: The Verge / Nikkei Asia

