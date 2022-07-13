Nintendo recommends not using the Switch on days above 35°C

Northern Hemisphere heat wave worries Nintendo

The northern hemisphere is in summer now and some countries are experiencing very hot days. Tokyo, for example, recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees last week and that worried Nintendo. the japanese account of Switch support on Twitter warned about using the hybrid console on hot days, recommending not to use the console on days with a temperature higher than 35°C.

in the tweet of Nintendo, she explains that care must be taken not to obstruct the air inlets and outlets so as not to cause overheating. No notebook is an example of cooling due to space limitations, so care has to be taken.

“If you use Nintendo Switch in a hot place, the temperature of the main unit must be high. Please use it in places (with temperatures between) 5 to 35°C. Also, if the input and output ports (of air) become blocked, the temperature of the main unit will rise. Let the air around the inlet and exhaust ports (circular) better. If the temperature of the main unit becomes too high, the console will automatically suspend to protect it. When playing in TV mode, install the Nintendo Switch Dock in a location that will not retain heat. If there is dirt or dust on the air inlet and outlet ports, remove it using a vacuum cleaner. For your safety, do not disassemble the main unit. ” – Nintendo (via Game Informer/Free Translation)

Many places go above 35°C

While many countries in the northern hemisphere are not tropical like Brazil, many of them have very aggressive temperatures during the summer, reaching 40°C in the US, parts of Europe and even Russia, according to this PBS report. .

– Continues after advertising –

Nintendo issued the warning based on the recent heat wave in Japan, but it forgets that in many places on the planet, temperatures like 35°C are common and last practically all year. Although the southern hemisphere is in the winter period now, some regions of Brazil are still very hot. An alert of this type applies to all territories.

Do you live in one of the hot regions of Brazil and have a Switch? Comment there how the console behaves at high temperatures.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Game Informer Source: Nintendo