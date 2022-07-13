Nintendo Switch comes out for R$ 1,999 on Amazon Prime Day offer – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Update at 12:11: this offer is over! 🙁 In order not to miss the next ones, join the Achados groups and receive promotions beforehand. The original text follows below.

want to buy one Nintendo Switch? So you can’t miss this offer from Amazon Prime Day: the video game Nintendo is on sale for R$ 1,999 in blue and red colors for Prime subscribers. But it’s good to run, because the promotion ends soon: it lasts until 18 pm this Wednesday (13) or until stocks run out.

Nintendo Switch is on sale for R$1,999 on Amazon Prime Day 2022 (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

The opportunity is part of Prime Day 2022, an online store offer period that lasts for two days: July 12th and 13th. Thus, subscribers to Amazon’s benefit plan can count on discounts and other advantages. But it is important to be aware that many offers have low stocks and some are “lightning”.

This is the case with Nintendo’s video game. Since 12:00 this Wednesday (13), Amazon is selling the Nintendo Switch for R$1,999. It is worth mentioning that this is the lowest price since Black Friday and that the promotion will only last until 18 pm (or when stock runs out).

The value is also more affordable than other opportunities found in the Brazilian market. This is because the national version does not cost less than R$ 2,400 in stores. In addition, the video game arrived in Brazil in 2020 for R$ 2,999.

It should be noted that the promotion is exclusive to Prime customers. But if you are not a subscriber, you can buy Amazon Prime right now and try it free of charge for 30 days. In addition to the offer, you still get free shipping for purchases with the Prime seal and other benefits.

Nintendo Switch (Image: André Fogaça/Tecnoblog)

👾 What’s cool about Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch is one of the main consoles today. The video game is ideal for those who like to play straight from the couch at home, but also want to enjoy their favorite games anywhere. After all, it works both on televisions and as a portable consolethanks to the 6.2-inch LCD screen and its internal battery.

Another highlight is the Joy-Cons. The Switch’s controls are removable, allowing you to play with others easily – just detach them from the device. Also, if you want a more comfortable accessory, you can buy the Pro Controller separately.

All this is combined with a wide variety of games. Among them, it is important to highlight the classics of the Mario franchise, such as Mario Kart itself. There are also famous titles such as Pokémon, Zelda and even Just Dance. After all, the Joy-Cons also have sensors to detect the user’s movements when dancing.

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.