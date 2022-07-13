Nobody knows what was behind the scenes.”

Joelma has not had easy days and the singer has faced some obstacles in recent months. After being hospitalized again due to the fourth contamination by the Covid-19this week a video went viral in which the artist treats a fan who would have allegedly won a contest to take a picture with her.

This Tuesday (12), walisson Guedes broke the silence again and talked about what has been going on since the video leaks. The young man said that he has received numerous attacks from fans of Joelma, of haters and that has faced some psychological problems. Even with the adversities, Walisson said that today he can also understand the singer’s side.

“I’m getting a lot of fan attacks, haters, saying that I was the one who released these images. It wasn’t me who released them. And what happened before that, no one knows what was behind the scenes, the fights they were having before “, began in a video sent to General balance gives Record TV and reproduced by the portal With you.

“There was a fight between the show’s producer, the contractor and Joelma’s adviser, there was an argument there. That’s when the Joelma comes back and asks, ‘What?’. And I, as a fan, I appealed for my fan love and asked for the photo, the video.” she said. “It’s just that, as I was having all this confusion, I think that’s why she was stressed and came that way. I was super upset, I was really upset, at the time I was in shock. I went to think, [colocar] the drips on the i’s, to see what was there, and I understood her side a little too”, he concluded. It is worth mentioning that Joelma commented on what happened and claimed that she did not accept to take the photo due to the contamination of Covid-19.