Nokia announces XpressAudio with built-in wireless headset, rugged tablet and more

HMD Global has announced the launch of four new devices in the global market, including three feature phones with exclusive functionality, highlighting the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio with built-in wireless headset, in addition to the new Nokia T10 tablet with a focus on durability and strength. .

HMD Global expands product portfolio with new Nokia feature phones and rugged tablet (Image: Reproduction/Nokia)

“Nokia’s classic heritage is combined with innovation in our entry-level phone portfolio. This iconic lineup is gaining traction as your trusted companion for all communication needs. At the same time, we have brought our promises of longevity to the tablet market.” — Florian SeicheCEO of HMD Global.

Discover the new releases below.

Nokia T10: rugged and cheap tablet

Nokia T10 arrives with a simple look and sturdy design (Image: Reproduction/Nokia)

After the arrival of the Nokia T20, the manufacturer introduces a simpler version called the Nokia T10 promising high durability with “polymer design and nano-textured finish” that hides scratches.

Available in dark blue and cyan (bluish green), the tablet arrives with Android 12 out of the box, support for two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio with built-in wireless headset

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio highlight is for body-integrated wireless headset (Image: Playback/Nokia)

One of the most curious launches is the announcement of the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, a basic feature phone with a wireless headset integrated into the body, allowing the accessory to be always recharged and ready to play music whenever the user wants it.

The 5710 XpressAudio is a new version of the Nokia 5310 and offers a larger battery and dedicated keys for audio control. Wireless headphones are housed inside the phone itself in a sliding cover on the back, ensuring users don’t lose the accessory.

Nokia 2660 Flip with Charging Cradle

Nokia 2660 Flip brings the iconic look of cell phones in a flip format (Image: Reproduction / Nokia)

Among the three announced devices, the Nokia 2660 Flip is a unique flip-shaped design that gives the device its name, offering a classic look with a microphone and speaker that are closer to the users mouth and ear.

Nokia highlights improved accessibility features targeting people over 55, with hearing aid compatibility, long battery life and large buttons, plus a dedicated emergency key.

Nokia 8210 4G: classic modernized

Nokia 8210 4G will be launched in three color options (Image: Reproduction/Canaltech)

Finally, HMD Global presented the Nokia 8210 4G as a new addition to the “Originals” family, celebrating “the iconic Nokia 8210 launched in 1999 at Paris Fashion Week” combining memorable design, high durability and 4G connectivity.

The phone also has support for VoLTE (Voice over LTE for audio calls using the 4G network), 2.8-inch screen and “weeks of battery on standby.”

Prices and availability

HMD Global has not yet informed the launch date of the products presented, but it is already possible to know the price that will be charged for them in the international market.

The Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 2660 Flip phones will sell for US$59 (about R$317 in direct conversion), while the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio will cost US$69 (~R$371). The Nokia T10 tablet will start at $159 (~R$855).

Nokia T10: data sheet

Screen: 8 inches, HD, 60 Hz

Processor: Unisoc T606

RAM memory: 3 or 4 GB

Storage: 32 or 64 GB

Front camera: 2 MP

Rear camera: 8 MP (with autofocus and LED flash)

Battery: 5,250 mAh with 10W recharge

Operating System: Android 12 with two system updates guaranteed

Dimensions: 208 x 123.2 x 9 mm

Weight: 375 g

Extras: face unlock, micro SD card slot, Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi+4G versions, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm P2 port, USB-C, stereo sound with OZO Audio, IPX2 certification

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio: data sheet

Screen: 2.4 inches, QVGA

Processor: Unisoc T107

RAM memory: 128 MB

Storage: 48 MB

Rear camera: VGA (with LED flash)

Battery: 1,450 mAh removable

Operating system: S30+

Extras: Bluetooth Headset Slot, Micro SD Card Slot, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, MP3 Player

Nokia 8210 4G: data sheet

Screen: 2.8 inches, QVGA

Processor: Unisoc T107

RAM memory: 128 MB

Storage: 48 MB

Rear camera: VGA (with LED flash)

Battery: 1,450 mAh removable

Operating system: S30+

Extras: micro SD card slot, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, MP3 Player, P2 3.5mm

Nokia 2660 Flip: data sheet