“Not related to SBT”

Cristina Rocha and Marcao do Povo broke the internet this past week. That’s because on social networks, a video went viral in which the presenters of the SBT appear together, apparently on the set of recordings for a new show. Netizens died of curiosity to know what the attraction was about and what Silvio Santos’ station would be preparing for the next few days.

It happens that this Tuesday (12), the Brazilian television system threw a bucket of water on users’ expectations and made it clear that the recording in question is not associated with SBT and that it would probably be an advertising campaign starring the two.

“It’s not about the SBT, possibly some advertising campaign”, said the press office of the São Paulo company to the Contigo portal. The news outlet also sought out the Tele-Sena to find out if Cristina and Marcão would be recording for capitalization bonds, but the company also clarified that it had no commercial scheduled with the communicators.

“Unfortunately, for the time being there is no forecast”, informed the press office. It is worth mentioning that so far, Christina and Marcao of the PeggThey didn’t comment on the video or talk about what the recording is about, but internet users are curious to know which company brought the two presenters together.