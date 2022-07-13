Nothing Phone 1: transparent cell phone is launched with LEDs on the back

In an online presentation this Tuesday (12), it was officially announced the Nothing Phone 1. The new cell phone from the company of Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus and CEO of Nothing, promises to innovate and make technology “fun” once again. With transparent look at the backthe cell phone has a starting price of 399 pounds (about R$ 2,500 in direct conversion).

During the presentation, Carl Pei said that the company decided to “leak” images from the smartphone itself because, “nowadays, it is very difficult to keep secrets” of the type. Nothing Phone 1 has LEDs on the back which can be activated during video or photo recordings, together with notifications and other system adjustments, such as charging time or even with ringtones, alarm and the like.

Presentation of Nothing Phone 1 comes a month after the brand revealed official images of the cell phone.

The cell phone is also the company’s second product announced: the first was the Ear headphones (1), which was presented in July 2021. The Nothing Phone 1, in turn, will have an official launch on July 16 and 18, with open sales on the 21st of the same month.

interesting specs

Even though it is an advanced mid-range phone, the Nothing Phone (1) has a number of good features. These are the main highlights in the cell phone data sheet:

Screen : 6.55” OLED Full HD+ (2400 x 1080p), 120 Hz (240 Hz touch sampling), HDR10+ and 10-bit color depth; 1200 nits maximum brightness

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ (Adreno 642L GPU)

RAM : 8GB or 12GB (LPDDR5)

Storage : 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Drums: 4,500 mAh with 33W fast charging

Nothing Phone 1 brings mid-range specs with advanced features.

The cell phone, among other features, also features 15W induction charging and supports 5W reverse charging. It also has a in-screen fingerprint reader and software-supported face unlock.

There is also support for technologies such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual SIM and NFC. Nothing Phone 1 even has stereo sound outputs and three microphones that promise high quality. It has a USB-C input and hits the market with Android 12, using the Nothing OS as a proprietary interface.

The manufacturer also promised three years of Android updates and four years of security updates (every two months). A detail of the device’s software is that the brand allows the user to use NFTs on display on the home screen itself.

The highlight is the look

During the announcement, Pei said that the Nothing Phone 1 uses a flexible OLED panel, although it maintains the “straight” structure. He said that the decision was to make the front of the phone more uniform considering all the edges, which are thin.

The device uses 100% recycled aluminum in its construction, and other regions also use recycled bioplastic — totaling more than 50% use of the material in construction. According to the company, this is a way of showing that Nothing is committed to the environment.

The Nothing Phone 1 is also IP53 waterproof.

The Nothing Phone 1 uses Corning Gorilla Glass on both sides and, on the back, brings what the brand calls Glyph Interface. Available in white and black, it has this transparent look that makes the use and location of the LEDs more evident. On the back, there’s just a slight cutout in the upper left corner for the two cameras.

These LED strips are around the cameras and in the right corner; in a circle in the middle of the back; and also close to the charging port. It also has two 50 MP cameras (each), one main sensor with stabilization (OIS and EIS) and another with a wide angle (114°, EIS). The front camera has 16 MP.

The prices for the other versions of Nothing Phone 1 are as follows: