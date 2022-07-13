Nothing Phone 1 will be released tomorrow, 12; see how to follow the event

The long-awaited Nothing Phone 1 will be released tomorrow, July 12th. The launch event will be broadcast on Nothing Tech’s official website starting at 12:00 GMT.

In order not to miss the event, it is possible to register and add it to your favorite calendar (Google, Outlook, Yahoo or Apple), get the live stream link and a notification when the event is about to start.

Nothing Tech was founded by entrepreneur Carl Pei, who is also a co-founder of OnePlus. In 2020, Pei left the company he helped create to bet on a new venture, also focused on mobile devices, but with a new concept.

Months before the official launch, expectations around the device were very high thanks to a series of leaks about technical information and the release of official images that show the design of the smartphone.

According to rumors, the Nothing Phone will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and will have versions with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory and 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

In addition, camera specifications were also leaked. The phone should have a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP sensor on the back. The front camera should have 32 MP. The information released also points out that the Nothing Phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery.

The cell phone is not the first product launched by the company, which showed the world in 2021 its Nothing Ear, wireless headphones, with some transparent parts, as well as the design of the Nothing Phone.

