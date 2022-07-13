Nutritionist delivers the 6 worst mistakes of those who are starting a diet

Weight control is essential to keep the body healthy, in addition to avoiding metabolic diseases and inflammation.

When we talk about weight control, many may think of weight loss only as an aesthetic goal. However, health gains are paramount.

“We know that obesity is a chronic disease characterized by the excessive accumulation of body fat, which is usually a cause and consequence of other diseases, which reduce the expectation and quality of life of people with it. The main causes for this problem include an unbalanced diet, rich in hypercaloric foods and a sedentary lifestyle”, explains nutritionist Marcella Garcez, director and professor at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).

Garcez teaches that a proper and balanced eating plan helps prevent metabolic diseases such as diabetes and fatty liver, cardiovascular, osteoarticular, kidney, immune and neoplastic diseases. A healthy lifestyle also reduces subclinical inflammation, which causes tiredness, skin inflammation and gastric diseases.

Losing weight in a healthy way is not something that happens overnight. It is necessary to have a good habit of life, exercise, maintain a good diet, have persistence and, of course, patience. However, when combined with good practices, certain foods can help with weight loss thanks to their high fiber content and/or thermogenic and anti-inflammatory power. These foods are those capable of fighting fluid retention, improving intestinal transit, accelerating metabolism or helping to burn calories. Avocado, despite being caloric, is rich in good fats, has anti-inflammatory properties and is a food that encourages slower digestion. Therefore, it is a fruit that helps to prolong the body's satiety. Pepper is another food that aids in weight loss. By raising the body temperature and being able to increase the heart rate, peppers make us burn more calories. Salmon is one of the foods that prolongs the feeling of satiety. In addition to being a great source of protein, it also contains anti-inflammatory fatty acids. The green apple is one of the most suitable fruits for those looking for foods that help in weight loss. In addition to containing little sugar, compared to other types of apples, it is also rich in pectin, which helps in reducing cholesterol and good digestive function. In addition to having a thermogenic effect, eggs have 6 grams of protein per serving. When consumed in the morning, they promote satiety for several hours a day. Despite being caloric, coconut brings a feeling of satiety, is rich in good fats and provides energy to the body faster than other types of fat. Broccoli, kale, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and arugula, cruciferous vegetables, are low-calorie and powerful sources of fiber. Chicken breast is an excellent source of protein and is low in fat and calories. According to experts, apple cider vinegar prolongs the feeling of satiety and helps control insulin levels in the body. There are two ways to consume this food: putting it in a salad or diluting it in water and taking it before meals. Red berries are another great asset. They have rejuvenating properties, act in reducing inflammation and blood pressure levels, are rich in antioxidants and delicious. Strawberry, cherry, red currants and blueberries are some examples. To be able to see the numbers decreasing on the scale and ensure good health, be sure to seek professional advice

After highlighting the importance of weight control for health, the nutritionist lists the 6 main mistakes of those who start a diet without guidance:

Go on very restrictive diets; Follow fad diets, not knowing if it is indicated for the case; Make temporary changes in eating habits; Not knowing your real health conditions, before starting the diet; Do not change the lifestyle that favors obesity; Trying to lose more than 10% of body weight without medical supervision.

The specialist detailed the matter in an interview with SportLife, partner of the metropolises. Check out!