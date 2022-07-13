NY futures rise ahead of June US inflation; retail in Brazil and more market topics today

New York index futures operate higher, while European stocks retreat on Wednesday morning (13), with investors awaiting an important inflation report that should show a new high.

The consumer price index (CPI), forecast at 9:30 am, is expected to rise 8.8% in June year-on-year, according to the Dow Jones Economist survey. That would be even higher than May’s 8.6% reading, which was the biggest increase since 1981.

The likely higher reading should reinforce the Federal Reserve’s indication to rise another 75 basis points during this month’s meeting. Last month, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% in its most aggressive rise since 1994.

Meanwhile, investors will monitor second-quarter corporate earnings as major banks release their numbers this week. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley will publish results tomorrow (14th) before the opening. Delta Air Lines reports came out ahead of Wednesday’s opening.

Most Asia-Pacific markets rose on the release of trade data from China, while the Bank of Korea and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates.

Here, the Chamber of Deputies approved, last Tuesday (12), in the first round, the basic text of the PEC dos Auxílios, which creates social programs and expands existing benefits. There were 393 votes in favor and 14 against the matter. Parliamentarians still need to analyze the highlights presented by the benches, with suggestions for changes in the text.

Attention should also be given to the release of retail sales data for May.

In the corporate field, Petrobras announced the start of the non-binding stage of the sale of stake in UEG Araucária.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate higher on Wednesday (13), with market participants awaiting the important inflation report, with the expectation that inflation will renew their records.

In addition, investors are waiting for the publication of the Beige Book, which should show the effects of higher interest rates on the US economy.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.19%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.24%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.36%

Asia

Most Asia-Pacific stocks rose on Wednesday as China released trade data and the Bank of Korea and Reserve Bank of New Zealand both hiked rates. Asian markets closed with

China’s trade balance data showed a 17.9% rise in dollar-denominated exports in June, up from the 12% rise that analysts had expected, Reuters reported. Imports rose 1%, below the 3.9% forecast by analysts in a survey.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.09%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.54%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.22%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.47%

Europe

European markets operate in the red, extending losses recorded in previous sessions this week as investors brace for the latest US inflation data.

Other data released on Wednesday showed the UK economy unexpectedly expanded in May, with output rising 0.5%, according to the Office for National Statistics. A Reuters poll of economists predicted zero growth in May compared to April.

In Germany, the final annualized CPI (consumer inflation) reading rose 7.6% in June, in line with the forecast.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.99%

DAX (Germany), -0.71%

CAC 40 (France), -0.37%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -1.01%

commodities

Oil prices rose in today’s session (13), even as US inventory data showed accumulations of crude and refined products amid growing fears of a global economic slowdown. The day before, the Brent had closed below US$ 100 a barrel for the first time in about three months with the strong dollar and greater pessimism with the world activity.

WTI oil, up 1.37% at $97.16 a barrel

Brent oil, up 1.43% at $100.91 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 1.53% to 732.00 yuan, equivalent to US$108.92

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +0.73% to $19,849.81 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This Wednesday (13), the Beige Book will be released – a summary of the economic situation in the 12 Federal Reserve districts. The document should show the effects of higher interest rates on the US economy.

Also on Wednesday, an important indicator of US inflation is released: the consumer price index (CPI). Analysts are predicting an acceleration in the price hike, which rose 1% in May compared to April and is expected to rise by 1.1% monthly in June, according to the Refinitiv consensus.

In Brazil, attention to Brazilian retail sales in May. The average of market projections predicts growth of 1% compared to April. Itaú, on the other hand, believes that the core index should suffer a retraction of 0.2%, with different signs between the components. “It is worth mentioning that the core index has been growing for four consecutive months”, the analysts point out.

Brazil

9 am: May retail sales, Refinitiv consensus points up 1% from April and 2.6% year-on-year

10:30 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has a meeting with the Minister of Finance of Indonesia (virtual)

2:30 pm: Weekly foreign exchange flow

15:00: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, participates in the event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the General Telecommunications Law

5 pm: Expiration of options on Ibovespa

5 pm: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Production of Argentina (virtual)

USA

9:30 am: June Consumer Price Index (CPI), Refinitiv consensus projects increase of 1.1% compared to May and 8.80% year-on-year

11:30 am: Change in oil inventories – EIA – Refinitiv projection of a drop of 1.933 million barrels

11 am: Federal budget balance sheet

3pm: Beige Book

3. PEC dos Auxílios will have a new session today

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved the night before, in the first round, the basic text of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Auxílios, which creates social programs and expands existing benefits. There were 393 votes in favor and 14 against the matter.

The session was marked by flaws in the system that allows remote participation of parliamentarians (the so-called “infoleg”), the monitoring of work by citizens over the internet and the very functioning of the Chamber of Deputies website.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), suspended the plenary session and alleged technical problems with the House’s internet. When the legislative work was postponed, parliamentarians voted on the highlights of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) “Kamikaze”, which grants a series of social benefits on the eve of the election and declares a state of emergency in the country.

As the session was suspended, and not cancelled, the voting panel will continue to be valid, according to the president of the Chamber. Lira said that the Federal Police (PF) is going to the Chamber to investigate the internet outage at the House.

Parliamentarians still need to analyze the highlights presented by the benches, with suggestions for changes in the text. Afterwards, it is still necessary to vote on the matter in the second round. The internal regulations of the legislative house provide for an interval of 2 sessions between each round of voting, which can be overcome by approving a request to break the interstice.

Chamber approves PEC of salary floor for nursing

The Chamber of Deputies approved the day before, in the first round, the PEC that establishes the national salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives. The proposal must still be voted on in the second round by the deputies.

The matter was proposed after senators and deputies approved PL 2.564/2020, authored by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), which provides for a minimum initial floor for nurses in the amount of R$ 4,750.

TCU will audit irregular salaries and positions of military personnel

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) was called to carry out an audit of payments and public positions held by thousands of active duty military personnel. The representation, which was filed with the Court of Auditors by deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO), is based on a report published by the Estadãowhich revealed the content of a survey carried out by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU).

The representation asks the TCU to carry out a “detailed audit of the Armed Forces payroll in conjunction with other personnel control systems in the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022”.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (12), Brazil recorded 352 deaths and 65,450 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 239, an increase of 6% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The seven-day moving average of new cases was 56,350, up 1% from the 14-day level.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 168,037,528, equivalent to 78.22% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,331,700 people, which represents 83.48% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 97,239,036 people, or 45.26% of the population.

The states of SP, RJ, MA, TO and AP do not separate the numbers of third and fourth doses. For this reason, the booster percentages may be inflated.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

The oil company informed that it will advise potential buyers of its 18.8% stake in UEG Araucária (UEGA) on the submission of non-binding proposals. “Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a descriptive memorandum containing more detailed information about the company in question, as well as instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for the preparation and submission of non-binding proposals,” says the Petrobras statement.

UEGA is a partnership between the Copel Group and Petrobras, consisting of a natural gas generation plant (combined cycle, with two gas turbines and 1 steam turbine), located in Araucária – PR, close to the Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline. (GASBALL). It started operating in 2002 and has a total installed capacity of 484 MW.

Lavvi (LAVV3)

The construction company’s net sales were R$ 450 million in the second quarter, 12% less than in the same period last year. “The highlight of the period was the commercial performance of launches, with Verdant accounting for 56% of this total and Green View accounting for 21%,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s sales over offer (VSO) rose from the first quarter, to 36%, but suffered a decline compared to the second quarter of last year (which recorded a VSO of 59%).

Lavvi also reported that it launched R$628 million in April and June this year.

Melnick (MELK3)

Melnick (MELK3) launched two projects in the second quarter of 2022, with a potential general sales value (PSV) of R$ 112.3 million, if only the company’s participation in the projects is added, according to the operational preview. The amount is 58% lower than that recorded in the 1TRI, of R$ 267.3 million.

Net sales with the participation of Melnick grew 148% compared to the same period last year and totaled R$ 286 million.

Even (EVEN3)

Even (EVEN3) recorded R$608 million in general sales value (PSV) in the second quarter of 2022, a growth of 126% compared to the same period in 2021, according to an operational preview.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

