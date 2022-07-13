Opposition sees maneuver and will ask for session cancellation

If canceled, the approval of the 1st shift of the PEC of kindnesses and the PEC of nurses would lose validity

The opposition in the Chamber of Deputies says that it did not believe the reason given by the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), this Tuesday (12.Jul. – PEC das Bondades, which expands and creates benefits 3 months before the elections.

Lira said that instability on the remote system of analysis hampered the process and suspended voting after it has already started. Deputies opposing the government told the Power 360 who do not believe in fraud or attack on the Casa system. For him, the suspension would be a maneuver by Lira to avoid a defeat for himself and the government.

The highlight that was being analyzed dealt with the state of emergency established by the PEC (Proposal to Amend the Constitution). The instrument was used in the text to provide legal certainty, mainly for the creation of the R$ 1,000 truck driver voucher and the allocation of resources to taxi drivers. Without the passage, the proposal could violate the Electoral Law.

For the opposition, without the virtual vote because of technical flaws, the government did not have enough votes to maintain the original text. Therefore, he would have used the instability to suspend the vote and avoid a bigger defeat.

Regimental, the suspension of a session can be a maximum of one hour, but Lira will take until the morning of Wednesday (13.Jul). On Tuesday night (July 12), the quorum of the House was more than 450 deputies.

Oppositionists will use this regimental break to support a formal request to the Mesa da Casa to cancel the full session, including the approval of the PEC in the 1st round. In addition, the instabilities of the internet and the remote voting system will also be used as arguments for the request, in addition to Lira’s request for an investigation by the PF on the case.

“We are even appealing for today’s vote to be cancelled. If he himself said he had fraud, he put the PF, he said more than once that he had no legitimacy ”declared the leader of Psol in the Chamber, Sâmia Bomfim (SP).

Despite the movement, the deputies against the government admit that it is unlikely that they will change anything in the vote that has already passed. They still say they believe that Lira will be able to mobilize the parties that support the Planalto to cast the necessary votes in the continuation of the session on Wednesday (13.Jul).

Former minister and deputy Tereza Cristina (PP-MS) said she cannot rule out anything about technical flaws in the voting system. She ruled out, however, the possibility of Lira maneuvering to save the prominence of the state of emergency.