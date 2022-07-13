“Otro giving soup over there…”

The housewife will encourage the idea and will even suggest that her husband look for new employees on Leôncio’s farm.

the fire of bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) is something really limitless. In the next chapters ofwetland”, the wife of tenorio (Murilo Benicio) will be all excited to hear that her husband intends to hire more pawns to work on the farm.

Thirsty for new lovers, the housewife will encourage the idea and will even suggest that he look for employees at José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm. “Where am I going to get a good pawn!”, Tenório will comment. “Ara… Your neighbor has already sent you out… Maybe he has one or another giving soup there…”, Bruaca will say.

Soon after, Guta (Julia Dalavia) appears and Bruaca asks where Marcelo is. “He went out with Alcides to collect the oxen”, will answer the daughter. “AND won’t be able to bring a head back…”, will mock Tenório, certain that he needs new pawns to help with the cattle.

Later in the plot, Tenório will discover Bruaca’s betrayal with Alcides. Angrily, the farmer vows revenge on the loving couple, which he will have nowhere to go. It is worth remembering that “Pantanal”, a 9 pm soap opera, is shown from Monday to Saturday on TV Globo.