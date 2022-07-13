Palmeiras fine Gabriel Veron, caught drinking at a party; video | palm trees

Palmeiras fined Gabriel Veron 30% of his salary after the striker appeared drinking in a sequence of videos at a party in the early hours of Wednesday, in São Paulo.

The 19-year-old showed up for practice this morning and confirmed the veracity of the images. He then proceeded to a meeting with the football board and club captains. At the meeting, he apologized for the attitude and took responsibility for the acts.

According to Verdão, “it was decided that the attacker will receive the administrative punishments established by the internal regulations, including financial ones”.

Gabriel Veron returned to training this Tuesday with the squad, after suffering a cut on his foot, in which he took 11 points. The incident happened just over a week ago, in a domestic accident.

The shirt 27 is one of the most promising players at the base of Verdão, but since he was promoted to professional, at the end of 2019, he has had problems, especially with injuries.

With 95 matches and 13 goals for Palmeiras, the boy was a candidate to play this Thursday, against São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil. This is because Rony left the game against Fortaleza with thigh pain and, although the club adopts a mystery about his situation, the tendency is that shirt 10 does not play.

After the confirmed case this morning, the football board met with the youngest players in the squad and insisted on reinforcing that this behavior is not ideal for their careers.

See the full note palm trees:

“As soon as he presented himself this Wednesday at the Football Academy, the athlete Gabriel Veron was referred to the Football Department and confirmed the veracity of the videos that circulate on social networks.

Then, the player was summoned to a meeting with the board and captains of the team, in which he took responsibility and apologized for the attitude.

With the knowledge of the technical committee, it was decided that the attacker will receive the administrative punishments established by the internal regulations, including financial ones.”

