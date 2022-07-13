Palmeiras recovers part of the payment for Borja and will reduce part of the debt with Crefisa

After making his biggest signing in history and seeing the player not respond, it seemed unlikely that Palmeiras would recover a considerable part of what they spent on Borja, but it happened and the club can recover almost 86% of what they invested in the Colombian after his transfer. for River Plate-ARG.

Last Tuesday, the Argentine team made official the arrival of Borja as a reinforcement for the attack, replacing the departure of Julian Álvarez, who was negotiated with Manchester City, from England. According to the THROW!the sale with Junior Barranquilla-COL came to around 6.5 million dollars (R$ 35.3 million at the current price).

When he sold Borja to Junior Barranquilla, Palmeiras still got 50% of the Colombian’s rights. Thus, Verdão pockets something around 3.25 million dollars (R$ 17.7 million) and will not have any future participation by the striker.

Hired in 2017 by Alviverde from Atlético Nacional-COL, Borja initially cost US$10.5 million (R$34 million at the time) for 70% of the rights. In 2020, the people of Palmeiras were forced to buy another 30% and keep all the rights of the Colombian at the price of 3 million dollars (R$ 16.2 million at the time). In all, it cost R$ 50 million.

With the loan to Grêmio for 1 million dollars (R$ 5.2 million in the quotation at the time) and the sale to Junior Barranquilla for 3.5 million dollars for 50% (R$ 20 million in the quotation at the time), Verdão had already guaranteed R$ 25.2 million, although a part of that payment from the Colombian team is still in debt.

Now, with the transfer to River Plate receiving 3.25 million dollars (R$ 17.7 million), Palmeiras recovers a good part of the investment, reaching R$ 42.9 million in sales/loan values ​​from the striker, that is, something around 86% of what it invested, with a loss of “only” R$ 7.1 million.

This recovered money, however, will serve to reduce the club’s debt with Crefisa, which was responsible for paying the R$ 34 million to bring the player in 2017. Alviverde has up to two years to pay the debt, with value corrected by the CDI. According to the report, the total amount of debt with the company tends to decrease to close to R$ 100 million with this sale of Borja.