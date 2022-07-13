Palmeiras seeks another comeback in knockout against São Paulo | palm trees

To guarantee themselves in the next phase of the Copa do Brasil, Palmeiras need to beat São Paulo and confirm a statistic that hasn’t been very necessary for Abel Ferreira’s team, but that was already important against this Thursday’s rival: becoming a knockout confrontation.

Since the arrival of the current coaching staff, Verdão has built a sequence of 17 disputes in a knockout format, with home and away matches. This is only the second time it has come out at a disadvantage.

The general balance of Abel Ferreira’s team is positive in this type of confrontation. There were 14 Palmeiras victories and only three defeats in the duels under the command of the current technical commission.

Before the Choque-Rei in the Copa do Brasil, the Palmeiras had been defeated in the first match of a knockout tournament only once, precisely against São Paulo. But the 2022 Paulistão final was historic in favor of Verdão, with a 4-0 rout and confirmation of the state title at Allianz Parque.

Of the times it was eliminated or lost the title, cases of the Recopa Sul-Americana, Paulistão and Copa do Brasil 2021, Palmeiras left the field with a win or draw in the first game. (see full table below).

Palmeiras thrashes São Paulo and conquers Paulistão: upset in the only time Abel’s team came out behind in the knockout stage

To advance and continue dreaming of a fifth title in the Copa do Brasil, Verdão will have to seek the second consecutive comeback against the tricolors.

The score of 1 to 0 in Morumbi leaves Palmeiras with the obligation to win by a goal difference to take the decision to penalties, or win by two or more goals to guarantee classification in normal time.

The Choque-Rei will be played on Thursday, at Allianz Parque, at 20:00 (Brasília time).

O palm trees of Abel Ferreira in back and forth clashes:

Red Bull Bragantino 1×3 Palmeiras (octave)*

Palmeiras 1×0 Red Bull Bragantino (octave)

Palmeiras 3×0 Ceará (Wednesdays)

Ceará 2×2 Palmeiras (Wednesdays)

Palmeiras 1×1 América-MG (semi)

América-MG 0x2 Palmeiras (semi)

Grêmio 0x1 Palmeiras (final)

Palmeiras 2×0 Gremio (final)

* the game in Bragança Paulista, for the 2020 Copa do Brasil, was led by Andrey Lopes. Abel Ferreira’s debut in the palm trees took place in the return game, at Allianz Parque

Delfin 1×3 Palmeiras (octave)

Palmeiras 5×0 Delfin (octave)

Libertad 1×1 Palmeiras (Wednesdays)

Palmeiras 3×0 Libertad (Wednesdays)

River Plate 0x3 Palmeiras (semi)

Palmeiras 0x2 River Plate (semi)

Copa Sudamericana 2021

Defensa y Justicia 1×2 Palmeiras (final)

Palmeiras 1×2 Defensa y Justicia, 3×4 on penalties (final)

Palmeiras 0x0 Sao Paulo (final)

Sao Paulo 2×0 Palmeiras (final)

CRB 0x1 Palmeiras (third phase)

Palmeiras 0x1 CRB, 3×4 on penalties (third phase)

Universidad Católica 0x1 Palmeiras (octave)

Palmeiras 1×0 Universidad Católica (octave)

São Paulo 1×1 Palmeiras (Wednesdays)

Palmeiras 3×0 São Paulo (Wednesdays)

Palmeiras 0x0 Atlético-MG (semi)

Atlético-MG 1×1 Palmeiras (semi)

Copa Sudamericana 2022

Athletico-PR 2×2 Palmeiras (final)

Palmeiras 2×0 Athletico-PR (final)

Sao Paulo 3×1 Palmeiras (final)

Palmeiras 4×0 Sao Paulo (final)

Palmeiras 2×1 Juazeirense (third phase)

Juazeirense 1×2 Palmeiras (third phase)

Cerro Porteño 0x3 Palmeiras (octave)

Palm trees 5×0 Cerro Porteño (octave)

