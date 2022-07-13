Palmeiras side and Boca Rosa deny affair rumor

Rumors on social media claimed that Joaquín Piquerez, Palmeiras side, would be engaging in a romance with influencer Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa. The information quickly circulated and stirred fans on the internet.

wanted by UOL Esporte, the Palmeiras player’s press office denied the information. According to the athlete’s communication team, the Uruguayan has never seen Boca Rosa in person.

The report also sought the advice of the participant of the ‘BBB 20’ to clarify the information, but received no response. Hours later, however, the influencer used her social media to deny the alleged affair.

Boca Rosa is Fred’s ex, from Desimpedidos channel. The influencer and the presenter lived a relationship for almost two years and had a son, Cris, named after the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. The presenter’s name was one of the most talked about topics on Twitter this afternoon because of the rumor involving the ex.

I’m stuck in a meeting all day and when I have time to breathe, I see that they found me a football player I don’t even know. And from Palmeiras, because the crowd is creative. Fuck these guys who create crazy fake news without the slightest responsibility. — Bianca Rosa (@BiancaAndrade) July 12, 2022

The relationship of Boca Rosa and Fred came to an end in April this year, when the two announced the end on social networks. At the time, both denied the cheating rumors.

“It is with great sadness that I share with you that Bruno and I [Fred] we are not together anymore. Before you speculate, we never betrayed each other, even if there are still people who don’t believe that. What matters is our truth. We’re just looking for peace,” Boca Rosa said when she and the journalist had finished.

Fred, who has a lot of connection with football, is a declared Palmeira native and has already followed the team’s delegation ‘closely’ on more than one occasion, including in winning titles.

Still on the lawn of the Estadio Centenario, in Montevideo, Uruguay, after winning last year’s Libertadores, he greeted the two-time champions of America. The side Piquerez played the decision and was an important part of the victory against Flamengo. In addition, Fred has already traveled with the alviverde cast after the 2018 Brasileirão title.