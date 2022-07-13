Pantanal: After being ‘deceived’ by Jove, Velho do Rio rebels and makes a promise against his grandson: “Never again”

In the next chapters of wetlandthe life of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be even more complicated. According to information from Zean Bravo’s column, from the Extra newspaper, the boyfriend of Juma (Alanis Guillen) will remain committed to proving to José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) that the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) is his missing father.

During a boat trip, Mariana’s grandson (Selma Egrei) will act in secrecy and will be able to photograph the mystical being. The jaguar woman will then beg her lover to throw the image away. The wannabe pawn, as expected, will not accept and the heir of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) will say that the snake-man will hate him.

“Let him hate me if he wants to… But I’ll prove to my father that his father is alive“, will shoot Irma’s nephew (Camila Morgado). At this moment, the protector of nature will appear and demand the portrait. The city boy will “deceive” his grandfather and, in the sequence, will deliver the wrong photo.

The entity will burn the changed image and will not accept the apology from Guta’s ex-boyfriend (Julia Dalavia). “I said no [era pra tirar uma foto]! You will never see me again, Joventino“, promises the old man. Devastated, the brother of Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will be comforted by Juma. “Your father’s father didn’t exist for a long time… The Old Man is the father of the anaconda… Just like his mother, now, is the mother of the jaguar“, will analyze the savage.