‘Pantanal’: José Leôncio and his children are at risk of death. Understand

Scene from ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “Pantanal”the lives of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and their three children, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), Thaddeus (Jose Loreto) and Joventino (Jesuit Barbosa) will be at risk. Everything will begin after Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) leave the house and be welcomed by the neighbor, who will even find a lawyer for her.

Tenório (Murilo Benício), then, will decide to take revenge not only on his ex-wife and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), but on José Leôncio’s entire family. He will then hire a gunslinger to assassinate them.

The man will arrive at his farm and the two will talk:

– You give me their name… And tell me where they live… The rest is on me.

– José Leôncio, the owner of the farm next door. His children are three: Tadeu, Joventino and

José Lucas – will answer the villain.

The man will then ask who the woman is, and Tenório, showing suffering, will react:

– Maria Bruaca. But, for some time now, he only answers for Maria. I want her to be the first… She and a little pawn named Alcides… Who slept in that bed over there.

