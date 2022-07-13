‘Pantanal’: Juma will fight with Jove and, in her defense, Velho do Rio will invade tapera after photo | come around

Juma will start a new instability with Jove asking if the two were born to live together. According to the jaguar-girl, the groom is very distant.

“I don’t understand what you’re getting at,” Jove will say.

“Throw away the old man’s portrait!”, Juma will ask.

The two will fight and the Velho do Rio will appear, out of nowhere, inside the tapera and insisting on the request:

“You heard her request, Joventino.”

The entity will ask Jove if his images are on the film, which is inside the camera. With his positive response, the Old Man from Rio will be upset and say that he will disappear – making a suspicious movement with his hands, which will have a second movie. Jove will not understand anything and Juma will justify:

“You’ve lost his trust, Juventino. Your father’s father hasn’t existed for a long time… The Old Man is the father of the anaconda… Just like his mother, now, is the mother of the jaguar”.

Jove will leave Juma talking to herself and run after the Old Man, who will disappear into the woods.

“What nonsense did you do, Joventino…”, will say the son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).

Did the Velho do Rio manage to change the registration?

Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!

🎧 Listen to the summary of the day’s chapter:

🎧 Check out the weekly summary of the novels: