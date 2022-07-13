‘Pantanal’: Tadeu and Zefa bathe naked in this Tuesday’s episode; see exclusive images | come around

What heat! In this Tuesday’s chapter of Pantanal, Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will warm up their spirits with a bold swim in the river. The couple will talk after the misunderstanding in the viola circle and will take the opportunity to bathe in the Pantanal waters. How delicious, huh?!
Remember the confusion of this Monday’s chapter:
And drool, below, with the images of Tadeu and Zefa entering the river. For starters, Tenório’s maid (Murilo Benício) will force the pedestrian to keep his eyes closed, both to get in and out of the water. But the seduction will be extreme.
See the images from this Tuesday’s chapter:
Tadeu (José Loreto) will start taking off his clothes — Photo: Globo
Zefa (Paula Barbosa) goes into the water and Tadeu (José Loreto) goes after — Photo: Globo
Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will have her back turned — Photo: Globo
Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) are going to play in the water — Photo: Globo
Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will leave before — Photo: Globo
And he will ask Tadeu (José Loreto) to close his eyes — Photo: Globo
