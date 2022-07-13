‘Pantanal’: Tadeu and Zefa bathe naked in this Tuesday’s episode; see exclusive images | come around

What heat! In this Tuesday’s chapter of Pantanal, Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will warm up their spirits with a bold swim in the river. The couple will talk after the misunderstanding in the viola circle and will take the opportunity to bathe in the Pantanal waters. How delicious, huh?!

And drool, below, with the images of Tadeu and Zefa entering the river. For starters, Tenório’s maid (Murilo Benício) will force the pedestrian to keep his eyes closed, both to get in and out of the water. But the seduction will be extreme.

Tadeu (José Loreto) will start taking off his clothes — Photo: Globo

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) goes into the water and Tadeu (José Loreto) goes after — Photo: Globo

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will have her back turned — Photo: Globo

Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) are going to play in the water — Photo: Globo

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will leave before — Photo: Globo

And he will ask Tadeu (José Loreto) to close his eyes — Photo: Globo

