Partial points out the last couple eliminated from this edition of the reality; vote and opine

Adriana and Albert took the best in the last race of the season and reached the program’s decision

Brenda and Matheus, Karol and Mussunzinho and Luana and Hadad are in the last DR of this edition of the reality show, which was formed with a different dynamic. As the vote in the program is to stay, the couple with the least votes leaves the fight for the prize. vote for Power Couple Brazil 6 poll.

With only four pairs remaining in contention, the week began with a race that defined the first finalists of the attraction led by Adriane Galisteu. The challenge was divided into four parts, with elements such as air, fire, water and earth.

Adriana and Albert got the better of the test and reached the decision of the reality. Therefore, there was no open vote and Brenda and Matheus, Karol and Mussunzinho and Luana and Hadad automatically fell into the spotlight. The last couple eliminated leaves the Power Mansion this Tuesday (12).

poll partial

According to the first partial of UOL Splash, Bretheus are the favorites to reach the final, with 53.41% of the viewers’ preference. In second place, Karol and Mussunzinho appear, with 25.80% of the votes. Luana and Hadad appear last, with 20.79%.

Power Couple Brasil poll: which couple should stay?

If you cannot view the poll, click here.