‘Patient has already been isolated’, says Bruno Reis about monkeypox case in Bahia

The first case of monkeypox in Salvador was confirmed this Wednesday (13). In a press conference, Mayor Bruno Reis (UB) announced that the city hall is closely monitoring the case and is working to prevent the spread of the disease in the Bahian capital.

“The patient has already been isolated, immediately. Thank God he is doing well. The city hall through health surveillance is following the case, which we hope will be isolated. We are studying where this patient caught the virus. From there we will adopt the necessary measures “, said the manager.

The announcement of the first case was made by the Department of Health of Bahia (Sesab), which reported in a note that the infected patient is a resident of the capital of Bahia and was admitted to a private hospital with the triad of symptoms of the disease: high fever sudden onset, adenomegaly and rash. The patient is currently in isolation at home in Salvador. Sanitary measures to monitor close contacts, as well as isolation, were adopted.

In addition to the laboratory-confirmed patient with monkeypox, in Bahia there are two other suspected cases, unrelated to the confirmed one, awaiting the result of the laboratory test, which should be released in the coming days. The disease causes fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis, of the genus Orthopoxvirus, of the family Poxviridae, which resembles human smallpox, eradicated in 1980. The infection is self-limited with symptoms that last from 2 to 4 weeks, and can be divided into two periods: invasion, which lasts between 0 and 5 days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and severe asthenia. The rash starts between 1 and 3 days after the fever appears. The rash has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.