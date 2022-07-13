PEC das Bondades: Government expects at least 400 votes in favor of the proposal

Government leaders work with a quorum of 480 deputies to approve text with a safe margin and avoid overthrowing the state of emergency

Disclosure / House of Representatives

Governing base expects to complete the PEC vote in the first round this Tuesday, 12



Despite criticism from independent and opposition lawmakers, Bolsonaro government leaders in Chamber of Deputies are optimistic about the possibility of approving the call PEC of Goodness, which creates and boosts social programs less than three months before the presidential election. Parliamentarians linked to the Planalto Palace have at least 400 votes in favor of the proposal, which should be voted on this Tuesday, 12, in the Chamber of Deputies. As it is an amendment to the Constitution, 308 favorable votes are required in two voting rounds.

“The expectation is very good. We work with a minimum of 400 favorable votes,” she told Young pan the federal deputy Sanderson (PL-RS), deputy government leader in the Chamber. The gaucho parliamentarian also foresees a quorum of about 480 deputies – on Thursday, 8, when the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), postponed the vote, 427 parliamentarians had registered. Interlocutors told the report that Lira wants at least 450 deputy in the plenary to vote on the text.

The governing bodies also hope to complete the first round of voting this Tuesday. The second round, in this case, would be voted on Wednesday, the 13th. As Jovem Pan showed, the Bolsonaro government has the support of the opposition to approve the PEC das Bondades without major scares. Despite criticism of what they classify as the “electoral character” of the proposal, opposition parliamentarians must vote in favor of the text. Within the PT, the largest leftist party in the House, for example, the argument prevails that a good part of the items included in the project, such as the increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600, had been defended for months. “The PT has never failed the Brazilian people. We always defend the emergency aid of 600 reais”, said the leader of the acronym in the Chamber, Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG).

However, oppositionists and parliamentarians from the Novo party are working to approve a statement that removes the state of emergency from the text, designed to circumvent the electoral law, which prohibits, in the year in which the election is held, “the free distribution of goods, amounts or benefits by the Public Administration”, except in cases of public calamity, state of emergency or social programs authorized by law and already in budget execution in the previous year. The opposition acronyms are even studying to file a lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court (STF), because they believe that it is possible to pay the R$600 reais of Auxílio Brasil to the population without the declaration of a state of emergency. “We have the votes [para derrotar o destaque],” Sanderson said.