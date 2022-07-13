PEC dos Auxílios: which companies should gain on the Stock Exchange with the approval of the measures?

The PEC dos Auxílios is on the voting agenda this Tuesday (12) in the Chamber of Deputies and, if approved, will result in the release of about R$ 41 billion for social benefits. In general, initially, the market reacted badly to this policy measure, seen as fiscally irresponsible and which put pressure on the yield curve and also on the dollar price. However, it is possible that some sectors will be positively impacted, at least in the short term.

One sector that has registered highs recently, presenting a somewhat unusual behavior, was that of retail companies. Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3) common shares rose 25.21%, 32.81% and 25.84%, respectively, in the month.

These companies are usually negatively impacted by a rise in DIs rates – this is because people tend to consume less when credit is more expensive and also because they have a dynamic cash flow – but that was not what happened in the last week . Equities continued to rise despite interest rate futures generally advancing.

“The benefits PEC will bring higher costs to the country, but it may benefit the retail sector. This is because the aid makes people have more money to consume”, explains Marcus Labarthe, founding partner of GT Capital. “Remembering that the retail sector was one of the ones that weighed the most negatively on the Ibovespa this year”, he adds.

For Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP, the draft amendment (also in association with the measure approved establishing the ICMS ceiling for essential services) can further stimulate the consumer sector by controlling short-term inflation, since the high of prices had been putting pressure on the margins of these companies.

“However, the fiscal risk returns to scare investors, even though in the short term the PEC brings relief to the high prices”, says the expert. “The concern is for the medium and long term”.

It is expected, therefore, that the PEC on aid will initially boost consumption, as more money will be released to low-income families. Over time, however, if the fiscal situation deteriorates, pressure on yield curves is possible, with the Central Bank having to leave interest rates higher for longer to offset the increased fiscal risk, impacting the retail sector.

Inflation may slow down – in the short term

“Retail has been one of the most pressured sectors due to higher inflation. If there is relief from rising prices, if the PEC brings relief on this front, there could be a positive reflex, as these companies are being impacted by the loss of economic power”, explains Jennie Li.

Among the proposed measures, the “truck voucher”, for example, is one that can help to control price fluctuations, reducing freight costs. In addition to it, the ICMS ceiling on fuel, which is not part of the Aid PEC, but which has already been approved, should also help to partially stop the transfer of prices.

The risk, for some experts, however, lies in the possibility that the Government will increase the fiscal problem and inflation, even so, remain out of control – whether due to a rise in commodities, a weakening of the real, among others. Market projections already point to a reduction in inflation expectations in 2022, but increases for next year.

“If the economy doesn’t recover or if inflation remains high, doesn’t cool down as the government expects it to, what will happen down the road? With what money will they keep the benefits?” asks Ricardo Jorge, a fixed income specialist and partner at Quantzed. “This is the downside of the process: the fiscal risk. That’s what brings volatility.”

In this scenario, in addition to retailers continuing to be under pressure in the short term, there will be a greater fiscal problem, with interest rates staying high for longer.

Other sectors can benefit

In addition to retailers more focused on durable goods, companies in the sector focused on consumption can also surf the approval of the PEC of Auxílios.

“Supermarkets and agricultural companies should benefit from the increase in Auxílio Brasil”, explains Rafael Pacheco, an economist at Guide Investimentos, mentioning the measure that raises the monthly fee of the program from R$400 to R$600. “Auxílio Brasil is the biggest expense of the PEC, with around 60%, and as it is intended for low-income families, it is expected that most of it will go to food and basic consumption”, he adds.

Stephan Kautz, chief economist at EQI Asset, believes that the benefit increase should basically go to food. “The supermarket sector, mainly in the Northeast region (which receives 47% of the aid), should be the most stimulated”, he says.

The ordinary shares of Grupo Mateus (GMAT3), a supermarket chain with a strong presence in the North and Northeast, rose by almost 10% in the last five trading sessions. The shares of Atacadão (CRFB3) and Assaí (ASAI3) also appear on the list of possible beneficiaries.

Santander highlights in a report on Camil (CAML3) that government aid should keep “demand for basic products resilient” and that “government aid makes the bank comfortable with the prospects for consumption of staple foods in the second half of the year”. Santander has a target price of BRL 14.6 for the shares, with a buy recommendation, up around 35% compared to Tuesday’s closing.

Boost for the fuel sector

In addition to basic consumption companies, Rafael Pacheco points out that the subsidy for hydrated ethanol should benefit some companies, with the creation of a differentiated tax regime for biofuels, with advantages over fossil fuels.

An aid is created for states that grant tax credits from the Tax on Operations relating to the Circulation of Goods and on Provision of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS) for producers and distributors of hydrous ethanol.

This view is shared by Credit Suisse, which, in a report, highlighted that the mechanism included in the PEC to help ethanol producers should provide some relief to the sector, which includes the producer Raízen (RAIZ4).

For Regis Cardoso and Marcelo Gumiero, who signed the document from the Swiss bank, Raízen should, with the help of the proposal, manage to deliver the R$13 and R$14 billion of guidance for the 2022-2023 harvest (Credit’s projection is R$13 billion).

Even when it comes to fuels, companies in the non-renewable sector should also be boosted with today’s approval.

For Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), Credit Suisse sees an advantage, mainly, in emptying the governance risk, with the chance of political interference in the company waning.

In addition, aid for truck drivers, with a cost of R$ 5.4 billion to the public coffers, and for taxi drivers, with a cost of R$ 2 billion, should be, in large part, directed to the revenues of companies in the sector, evaluates Pacheco.

The stimuli on this front, however, in the view of some analysts, may harm companies linked to other modes of transport than road transport, such as Vamos (VAMO3) or Rumo (RAIL3).

