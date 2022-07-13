PEC Kamikaze: Chamber approves state of emergency in 1 round – Policy

Chamber of Deputies continues voting on PEC Kamikaze this Wednesday (13/7) (photo: Paulo Srgio/Chamber of Deputies) The Chamber of Deputies approved, in the 1st round, this Tuesday (7/12), the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Goodness, also called “PEC Kamikaze”.

The text provides for the recognition of a supposed “state of emergency” to create a voucher to autonomous truck drivers.

In addition, it still intends to expand Auxlio Brasil and Auxlio-gs.

In total, there were 393 favorable votes and 14 proposed rejections, totaling 408.

However, of the 513 parliamentarians, some were unable to vote on the internet and the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to proceed with the vote.

But, soon after, the congressman declared that he would suspend the session to continue this Wednesday (13/7) in the morning.

According to Lira, the Federal Police was on its way to the Chamber to investigate what happened with the online voting system.

“We have to protect the functioning of Parliament, we are not dealing with a normal thing. Then the decision will be to suspend the decision for reasons explained and discussed. The Federal Police are coming to this House to investigate what happened in the deepest way and the session is suspended with quorum for tomorrow morning”, said Lira.

Highlights intended to change the text still need to be analyzed.

One of them, suggested by the Workers’ Party (PT), asks that the “state of emergency” be withdrawn from the PEC.

After a consensus of the deputies remains at this stage, they will vote on the proposal in the second round.

Understand the PEC

Approximately R$38 billion will be injected directly into the Brazilian economy by the end of the year. The aid-gs, which currently costs R$ 60 every two months, will be increased to R$ 120 per two-month period, at the cost of an extra R$ 1 billion.

Auxlio Brasil will increase from the current BRL 400 to BRL 600. The Union is expected to disburse around BRL 26 billion.

Furthermore, as it is an election year, the legislation prohibits the creation of new social benefits. In this case, the supposed “state of emergency” caused by the increase in fuel prices was included to also cover the “truck voucher”.

The benefit will have the value of R$ 1,000 and will only serve self-employed professionals registered in the national registry until May 31 of this year. Thus, the government needs to set aside R$ 5.4 billion.

The proposal also provides for a subsidy for the urban and metropolitan public transport sector with the aim of preventing the increase in bus fares. The estimate for this expenditure is 2.5 billion.

Altogether, the proposal has an expected impact of R$ 38.75 billion in addition to the government spending ceiling, which is why it is being called “PEC Kamikaze”.