Pedro Scooby and Cintia Dicker announce pregnancy in an ‘unusual’ way and netizens reverberate: “May it come with health”

Pedro Scooby, formerly of BBB 22, is a world famous surfer. Luana Piovani’s ex-husband, with whom she has three children (Bem, Dom and Liz), became a topic again among netizens this afternoon, Tuesday (12), after he and Cintia Dickerhis current wife, post a “differentiated” video on Instagram.

In the publication in which he announces that he is going to be a father for the fourth time, the first child with Cintia, the surfer jokes about the fact that he is very distracted. In the video, Scooby is shopping online when Cíntia starts asking for diapers and a bottle.

“May this phase arrive full of love and health”said Pedro, in the caption of the publication. “Yes, that’s what you understood (and I hope you understood well before Pedro)“, she said, joking in the publication. The video had a lot of repercussion among internet users.

Several celebrities commented on the publication, congratulating the couple. “I’m so excited. Most beautiful mom on Instagram”said Leticia Bufoni. “Love you”declared Paulo André. “Very good! Very happy for you!”commented Eliezer.