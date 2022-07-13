Personal loan has interest of up to 500% per year: check the rates!

Be careful when asking for credit in the market. In some cases, the personal loan has interest of up to 500% per year.

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

With the rise in prices of 11.73% in one year, according to IBGE data, it is up to Brazilians to adjust basic expenses to get around the financial budget. And one of these forms is the so-called market credit, that is, loans. However, this is not always a good option. After all, some types of personal loans have very high interest rates, reaching up to 500%. So, to find out more and see if it’s worth it, check it out below.

Personal loan with interest of up to 500% per year. It is worth it?

That way, depending on the condition presented, the loan can be more of a hindrance than helping your budget. According to a survey carried out by the National Association of Consumers, the difference in interest charged by financial institutions on personal credit can vary from 46% per year to up to 466% per year. This in the same service.

That is, the first point is to choose the institution from which you will take the loan. However, depending on your financial profile, the interest will be high. Those with a lower credit score, for example, tend to get higher interest rates. Also, the more installments, the more the interest goes up.

Thus, according to these results, it is extremely important to research before taking out the loan. The interest rate on loans depends on factors such as the Selic, current inflation, operating costs, etc. So, a lot can influence when making a loan simulation.

Finally, the ideal is to take out loans only in emergency situations. It may seem like a good idea at the time of the squeeze, but over time it ends up increasing your debt even more. If you don’t have a choice, look for the lowest interest rates, as well as prefer a smaller number of installments.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com