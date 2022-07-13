PetroRio (PRIO3) is the best name to take advantage of a possible ‘gold rush’ in the oil and gas sector – Money Times

THE PetroRioor PRIOR (PRIOR3), is the most reliable new entrant to take advantage of what could be the “gold rush” of oil and gas sectorevaluates the quantizedin a report prepared last week.

The investment-oriented platform has a buy recommendation for the shares of oil companywith an estimated price of R$ 31, which implies an appreciation potential of approximately 41% in relation to the last closing.

According to Quantzed, with the regulatory changes over the last few years, the sector scenario is increasingly competitive, making it economically viable for private companies to develop projects – such as PetroRio.

Quantzed recalls that, not long ago, the Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) was the only operator in the sector due to regulatory protections that guaranteed the company the right to monopoly.

“It so happens that, with the breakup of the monopoly and Petrobras’ recent divestment policy, a great environment has been created for new entrants (such as PetroRio), which we can call the ‘gold rush’ in the sector”, says Vitório Galindo , analyst responsible for the report.

track record

For Quantzed, one of PetroRio’s highlights is its “beautiful” history of capital allocation, with the company showing itself ready to acquire new assets and/or stakes in already producing fields.

According to Galindo, not only did the acquisitions increase PetroRio’s reserves and production, but the company was also able to successfully apply its business model to reduce costs and revitalize the fields.

“There is, therefore, a generation of value for the acquired assets, in addition to good acquisitions at reasonable prices”, says the analyst.

Galindo cites as an example the participation in the Manati fieldwho had a payback year and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 66% year over year.

“The other acquisitions carried out by the company seek to achieve internal rates of return above 20% per year in dollars, without leverage”, he adds.

In fact, the drastic reduction in leverage was what allowed PetroRio to increase its firepower to carry out new acquisitions. After the subsequent offering of shares, issuance of bonds, raising of new debt for working capital and strong cash generation in recent years, PetroRio is in a comfortable cash position to pay for recent acquisitions – and even close others -, highlights galling.

next steps

PetroRio has a busy schedule for the coming years. The company’s plans range from new acquisitions (potential purchase of West Albacore) to field revitalization.

The company announced yesterday, after the market closed, that it started producing the well 7-FR-54H-RJS (ODP4)located in Friar’s Field.

The well’s initial stabilized production is approximately 15,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), higher than the company’s initial forecasts, and not only doubles the field’s volume, but also increases PetroRio’s production by 45%, to about 48,500 barrels of oil per day.

ODP4 is the first well in the revitalization campaign for the Friar’s Field. It was executed in 68 days, including the subsea connection, a period shorter than the initial projections, resulting in a cost reduction of 30% of the budgeted amount for its construction and subsea connection.

With costs lower than expected, PetroRio decided to anticipate the drilling of a second well, the MUP3Awhich was planned for the second phase of the revitalization campaign.

The news, added to the release of operational data for June, explains why PetroRio is detached from its peers on the Stock Exchange this Tuesday (12). While the others fell sharply with the decline in oil prices, PetroRio rose almost 2% around 3:35 pm, trading at R$22.35.

In addition to new acquisitions and field revitalization campaigns, the oil company is working on the development of its recently acquired assets and interests, such as eastern yellowfin and the Wahoo.

The development of the Wahoo Field is the second largest project in terms of creating value for shareholders and generating cash for PetroRio, highlights Galindo.

The plan still needs approval from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which should happen later this year.

The initiative contemplates the drilling of four production wells and two injection wells, with an expected production of approximately 10,000 barrels of oil and equivalents per day for each well, totaling a production of 40,000 barrels per day for the field.

In addition, PetroRio intends to share the existing structure in Frade, including the same FPSO, in a move similar to what was done with the Octopus and Hammerhead Shark fields to reduce costs and increase asset profitability.

oil prices

Quantzed’s outlook on oil prices is still positive, supported by the idea that fuel supply and demand will remain unbalanced, at least in the short and medium term.

“In order to resume the offer, it is necessary to invest capital in the assets, as well as enough time for the investments to reach the operational phase”, emphasizes Galindo.

And, even with oil prices below current levels, PetroRio’s shares would not suffer a significant drop, showing a good margin of safety for the paper to “endure insults”, according to the analyst.

Money Times is Top 10 in Investments!

It is with great pleasure that we share with you, our reader, that Money Times has been certified as one of the 10 largest Brazilian initiatives in the Digital Universe in Investments. By open voting and a group of experts, the iBest Award will define the top three in the 2022 category. If you rely on our content to take care of your investments and keep you informed, VOTE HERE!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.