Pezzolano evaluates Cruzeiro’s reinforcements and praises Bruno Rodrigues: ‘Different’

photo: Assembly with Playback/Cruise photos Cruzeiro reinforcements were analyzed by the Cruzeiro technician Paulo Pezzolano was happy with Cruzeiro’s reinforcements so far. After the elimination in the Copa do Brasil – defeat by 3 to 0 to Fluminense, this Tuesday (12), in Mineiro -, the coach evaluated the signings already announced by the club.

Still looking for parts in the ball market, Raposa has already confirmed the arrival of defender Lus Felipe, ex-PSV; left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, ex-Shakhtar, and striker Bruno Rodrigues, who was last at Famalico, in Portugal.

“Marquinhos and Lus are medium and long-term players. Let’s see how they integrate into the squad. If they do well right away, they’re welcome. But Bruno is already a made player, I think he’ll give something different for us. It has the quality to do it”, he evaluated.

Lus Felipe is 21 years old and played in the B team of PSV, from Holland. The defender was revealed by Coritiba in 2019, but he transferred to European football at a very young age. He signed with Cruzeiro until December 2024.

Cipriano, in turn, was announced this Tuesday afternoon (12), hours before Raposa’s game against Fluminense. Revealed by So Paulo, he transferred to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, in 2018. At the age of 23, he was last at Sion, from Switzerland.

J Bruno Rodrigues, highly praised by Pezzolano, is 25 years old and stood out in Brazil working for Ponte Preta. He even transferred to So Paulo, but, without opportunities, hit Famalico. The striker belongs to Tombense and was loaned to the celestial club until the end of the next season. Athletes’ registration

Cruzeiro’s reinforcements can only be registered from July 17, when the Brazilian window opens. Cipriano, however, will only be available to Pezzolano from August 1, as determined by FIFA. Due to the war in Ukraine, his contract with Shakhtar is frozen.