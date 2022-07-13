PF goes to Chamber after failure to vote on ‘PEC Kamikaze’ | Federal District

Federal Police agents were in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday night (12), after the internet and the House system showed inconsistencies. The problems occurred in the midst of the vote of the “PEC Kamikaze” a government proposal that grants a series of social benefits on the eve of the elections, and only for this year ( see details below ).

After the technical problem, the president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), suspended the voting on the highlights of the PEC, and the second round, and requested an investigation by the PF. THE TV GloboLira claimed to have asked for a report that point out whether the problem on servers caused by internal or external action.

The Federal Police teams arrived at the Advanced Complex of the Chamber around 10 pm on Tuesday and left the place shortly after 3 am on Wednesday (13). The agents did not provide information about the investigations made on the Casa servers.

Chamber approves, in 1st round, basic text of ‘PEC Kamikaze’ that allows benefits in election year

See the main points of the PEC that provides for the expansion of social benefits 3 months before the elections

According to Arthur Lira, if the problem was caused internally, the Chamber will seek to punish those responsible. The president of the House also complained about the frequency with which he has been facing system failures during important votes.

Right at the beginning of the PEC discussion, the internet and the Chamber’s remote voting system began to show inconsistencies. Deputies – required to register in the Plenary, but authorized to vote remotely through an app – were unable to access the system.

Lira then asked the parliamentarians to go to the plenary to register their votes. The president of the Chamber went so far as to say that the difficulties with the House’s network were not just technical, and that he would ask the Federal Police and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security for an investigation.

“The two links, the two Internet servers of the House went down or were automatically cut in the same period, from two different companies”, he said. “I’m going to make a formal complaint to the Federal Police, to the Ministry of Justice. This is interfering with the free work and autonomy of the Legislative Power,” said Lira.

“It’s not usual, it’s not normal, it’s not understandable that two internet systems are turned off simultaneously in the Chamber of Deputies. For that, we’re going to investigate”, he added.

The session is expected to resume on Wednesday. To the report, Lira stated that, if it is still not possible to use the House system this morning, she has the support of the Senate system. On Tuesday, when suspending voting, he cited the “relevant technical fact”.

“Hearing the leaders who came to me here, this presidency decides to suspend this present session with the relevant technical fact that happened, strange to the will of the house, to the will of the deputies. Keeping the panel, for tomorrow morning from 9 am, with the same panel,” he said.

“Keep the panel” means that the presence registered by the deputies this Tuesday will continue to be valid for the Wednesday session, which can speed up the resumption of voting. However, parliamentarians asked that attendance registration be restarted on Wednesday.

Understand what PEC Kamikaze is

The PEC foresees expenses of BRL 41.2 billion in measures to help the poor population and some professional categories and the declaration of a “state of emergency” in the country in order to circumvent the legislation, which prohibits the generation of new expenses in an election year.

Among other points, the PEC, discussed less than three months before the elections, increases the value of Auxílio Brasil, expands the Gas Valley and creates a “voucher” for truck drivers. The benefits end in December this year.

The original text of the PEC came to be called “PEC Kamikaze” by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who considered him “suicidal” for posing a risk to public accounts. At the time, the government had not yet considered this PEC as an alternative to electorally boost the pre-candidate for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The text was already approved in the Senate on the 30th. The opposition sees the PEC as an electoral action by the government. He emphasizes that the measures are only valid until the end of the year and, in addition, they will compromise public accounts. Even so, in the Senate, he voted in favor of the text.

The proposal paves the way for a number of benefits. See below:

Brazil Aid: expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion);

expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion); Self-employed truck drivers: creation of a “voucher” worth R$ 1 thousand (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion);

creation of a “voucher” worth R$ 1 thousand (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion); Gas Assistance: increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion);

increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion); Free transport for seniors: compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion);

compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion); Taxi drivers: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion);

benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion); Feeds Brazil: transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations;

transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations; Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline.