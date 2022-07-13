PF operation in 7 states targets criminal organization that used Brazilian ports for international drug trafficking | large northern river

The Federal Police launched, this Wednesday (13), an operation that aims to dismantle a criminal organization specializing in international drug trafficking and money laundering that worked in ports from the Northeast and Southeast regionsmainly in Natal, Salvador and Baixada Santista. The warrants are served in seven states.

In all, the Maritime operation aims to fulfill 46 preventive arrest warrants and 90 search and seizure warrants issued by the 2nd Criminal Court of the Federal Justice of RN in Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and Pará.

THE Justice also determined the blocking of R$ 169.6 million in bank accounts of investigated.

In Santos (SP), the PF seized more than 5 tons of drugs, in addition to a rifle and cars. In Bahia, 13 people were arrested by the police during the morning. In Rio Grande do Norte, warrants were served within the Natal Public Prison. A drug shipment was also seized in Areia Branca, in the western region of the state.

The PF did not disclose a total balance sheet of the operation until the last update of this article.

The actions are carried out by approximately 350 federal police officers and 20 police officers from the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) of the Military Police of Rio Grande do Norte, in addition to 8 criminal police officers. The action also has the support of the Technical-Scientific Institute of Expertise (Itep).

Drugs seized by the PF during the Maritimum operation in RN

According to the PF, investigations started in late 2021 and identified a group responsible for the transport and storage of the drug that entered Brazil through the borders with producing countries.

Then, the group carried out the “contamination” of containersie, hid the drug in loads of fruit and other goods that would have like destination the ports of Europe.

2 of 3 Vehicles leave the Federal Police headquarters in Rio Grande do Norte — Photo: PF/Cedida Vehicles leave the Federal Police headquarters in Rio Grande do Norte — Photo: PF/Cedida

8 tons of drugs seized during investigations

During the investigation, the corporation seized drugs in the ports of Santos (SP), Salvador, Natal, Fortaleza and Barcarena (PA), in addition to intercepting cargo in the European countries of destination (Belgium, France and the Netherlands), totaling about 8 tons of cocaine seized.

THE Federal Police also identified that three of the biggest traffickers active in Brazil were the recipients of this drug. abroad, one of them recently arrested in Hungary.

“In addition to the members of the gang’s operational nucleus, several individuals and companies were used to launder criminal moneyhiding and disguising the origin of illicit values ​​with the objective of creating a structured network of international drug trafficking through the export of goods”, informed the PF.

3 of 3 Drugs seized amidst mango cargo in the Port of Natal, in November 2021; destination was Holland — Photo: Disclosure Drugs seized amidst mango cargo in the Port of Natal, in November 2021; destination was Holland — Photo: Disclosure

The prisoners in this operation are being sent to the Federal Police headquarters in Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and Pará, and must answer for crimes such as being part of a criminal organization; international drug trafficking and money laundering.

According to the PF, the name of Operação Maritimum is an allusion to the way in which the criminal organization operated, which used maritime transport to export cocaine to European ports.

