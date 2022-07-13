PF seizes tons of drugs and a car and rifle during an operation to combat a criminal organization operating in the Port of Santos | sea ​​port

The Federal Police complies eight arrest warrants and 46 of search and seizure in Baixada Santista, with the support of the Military Police. Since 5 am, they have been on the streets to seize drugs, items used in trafficking and the suspects.

A total of five tons of drugs, a rifle and cars used by the criminals were seized and sent to the Federal Police headquarters in Santos. Part of the narcotics seized were hidden in a house in the Vicente de Carvalho district. A couple hid a ton of cocaine at the scene in approximately 45 bags of corn.

According to the PF, they had been storing the drugs for about two months. At the couple’s residence, federal police also found waterproof bags and fishing items, which would be used to hide the drug in secret compartments of boats.

Police officers seized cocaine from a house in Vicente de Carvalho, Guarujá – Photo: Matheus Croce/g1 Santos

Operation Maritimum was launched in seven states, with the objective of fulfilling 46 preventive arrest warrants and 90 search and seizure warrants issued by the 2nd Criminal Court of the Federal Justice of RN in Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and Pará.

The Justice also determined the blocking of R$ 169.6 million in the bank accounts of investigated. The actions are carried out by about 350 federal police officers and 28 police officers from the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) of the Military Police of Rio Grande do Norte.

In addition to drugs, items used to hide drugs were seized, such as waterproof bags — Photo: Matheus Croce/g1 Santos

According to the PF, the investigations began at the end of 2021 and identified a group responsible for the transport and storage of the drug that entered Brazil through the borders with producing countries.

Then, the group performed the “contamination” of containers, that is, hid the drug in loads of fruit and other goods that would have like destination the ports of Europe.

Federal and military police act together to seize drugs and a suspect — Photo: Matheus Croce/g1 Santos

8 tons of drugs seized

During the investigation, the corporation seized drugs in the ports of Santos, Salvador, Natal, Fortaleza and Barcarena, in addition to intercepting cargo in the European countries of destination (Belgium, France and the Netherlands), totaling about 8 tons of cocaine seized.

The Federal Police also identified that three of the biggest traffickers active in Brazil were recipients of this drug abroad, one of them recently arrested in Hungary.

Cocaine seized was hidden in corn sacks in a residence in Guarujá — Photo: Nina Barbosa/g1 Santos

“In addition to the members of the gang’s operational nucleus, several individuals and companies were used to launder criminal money, hiding and disguising the origin of illicit values ​​in order to create a structured network of international drug trafficking through the export of goods”, informed the PF.

The prisoners in this operation are being sent to the Federal Police headquarters in Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and Pará, and will have to answer for crimes such as integrating criminal organization, international drug trafficking and laundering. Of money.

According to the PF, the name of Operação Maritimum is an allusion to the way in which the criminal organization operated, which used maritime transport to export cocaine to European ports.

Federal police agents search the Baixada Santista with the support of the Military Police — Photo: Alexsander Ferraz/A Tribuna Jornal