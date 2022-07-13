PGR will only evaluate federal investigation of PT’s murder in Foz when investigation is concluded, says Aras | Policy

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said this Tuesday (12) that he is awaiting the conclusion of the Civil Police investigation of Paraná to decide whether to ask the Justice for investigations into the murder of a PT leader in Foz do Iguaçu ( PR) are passed on to federal agencies and authorities.

Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, 50, was killed this weekend after being shot during his own birthday party. The shots were fired by federal criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who identifies himself on social media as a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Earlier, leaders of political parties met with Aras in Brasília to formally ask the PGR to request the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) to transfer the case to federal instances – also called the “federalization” of the case.

“We need to obtain the conclusion of the investigation to analyze whether or not there is a technical possibility of making the request for federalization. Remembering that there are precedents in which there were early requests and that these requests made to the STJ were not successful”, declared Aras.

“So, technically, we wait for the conclusion of the investigation for next Tuesday, as was already announced there. And then we are in a position to assess whether or not to federalize it”, he added.

According to the head of the PGR, maintaining this first phase (investigation) with state agencies is important to avoid “procedural incidents” that could hinder the investigation.

“Often, what matters is that the investigation is carried out on time and in the proper way. Why? Because even if it comes into our hands later, we do not lose the material elements of the crime”, he said.

PGR: Investigation of the PT treasurer’s murder is a state competence

Questioned by GloboNews, Augusto Aras said that, even with the police investigation concluded, it will be necessary to understand “the motivation, the circumstances” that led to the murder of Marcelo Arruda.

Federalization also depends, according to Aras, on the “existence of defects in the investigation or in the performance of the Public Ministry or Justice.” The PGR avoided answering whether it would ask for the case to be transferred to the federal sphere if the investigation pointed to a political motivation in the murder.

“We cannot anticipate, in theory, situations that cannot be appreciated now. Any assessment of mine would be reckless, at a time when the justice system of the state of Paraná is acting, at least from the point of view of publicizing the press, in normal way, without any abnormality”, said Aras.

Constitutional Amendment 45, enacted in 2004, included the following rule in the Federal Constitution:

“In the event of a serious violation of human rights, the Attorney General of the Republic, in order to ensure compliance with obligations arising from international human rights treaties to which Brazil is a party, may raise, before the Superior Court of Justice, at any stage of the investigation or process, incident of displacement of competence to the Federal Court”.

When deciding on previous federalization requests, however, the STJ has already established other minimum criteria to accept the “displacement of jurisdiction” – among them, the “unequivocal demonstration of the total incapacity of the instances and local authorities”.

In a note released this Tuesday, the government of Paraná informed that it can complete the investigation into the case until next Tuesday (19). If this is confirmed, there will be ten days between the crime and the end of investigations at the state level.