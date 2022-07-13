Pharmacy Council warns of lack of medicines in MS – Capital

Population may face shortages in medicines for asthma, bronchitis, serum and injectable dipyrone

Pharmacy stock in Campo Grande, with antibiotics that may run out of stock (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami/Arquivo)

After the Ministry of Health and Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) confirmed the possibility of a severe shortage of medicines on the market, the president of the CRF-MS (Regional Council of Pharmacies), Flávio Shinzato, warned of the lack of medicines in the State, demanding interventions from the public power to solve the problem.

“The council is attentive to these details and has warned public bodies for some time that there must be emergency policies to face this situation, which depends exclusively on our government officials,” he said.

According to him, the crisis that started during the pandemic is getting worse and worse due to the high demand in cases of respiratory syndromes, the winter, the lack of raw materials, the war in Ukraine and the return of elective surgeries that were previously suspended in the SUS (Unified Health System).

“This is a logistical lag, where the country does not act in the production of its medicines, all this is prolonged and prices are increasing and even making it difficult for the public system to acquire these products. Private individuals are also going through this, but the public suffers much more”, comments Shinzato.

For Flávia França, owner of Ultrafarma, who owns another company of the same segment in Campo Grande and has been in the market for 20 years, this is the greatest moment of difficulty in history. “We are experiencing a very big rupture, where we are missing basic medicines such as, for example, dipyrone or infantile novalgina.

“We’re having trouble finding amoxicillin with clavulonate, cephalexin, azithromycin, they’re in huge shortages. Throat lozenges and desloratadine syrups too. winter, we are suffering a lot in the pharmaceutical sector”, he laments.

A survey recently released by the CN-Saúde (National Confederation of Health) carried out with 106 establishments such as hospitals, clinics and companies that provide home care services, reveals that the problem already affects health units.

According to the survey, there is a lack of serum, injectable dipyrone, drugs to treat cardiac arrhythmias, contrast agents used in radiological examinations, medications for asthma, bronchitis and emphysema, and even antibiotics.