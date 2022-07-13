Pia Sundhage criticizes the performance of the women’s team in the victory over Uruguay: “I’m not happy” | women’s cup america

After 3-0 win over Uruguay , for the second round of the Women’s Copa America, the Brazilian team’s coach, Pia Sundhage, did not spare criticism of Brazil’s performance. According to the Swede, the result was the only positive point on Tuesday.

– I really liked the result, we scored three goals and didn’t concede any. But I’m not happy with our performance, especially the attack. We should have been more effective. I didn’t like the game, Uruguay did their job very well, they tried to make our game difficult. I didn’t like our performance, we have to improve – said the coach at the post-match press conference in Armenia, Colombia.

1 of 1 Pia Sundhage during the game between Brazil and Uruguay in the Copa América — Photo: JUAN BARRETO / AFP Pia Sundhage during the game between Brazil and Uruguay in the Copa America (Photo: JUAN BARRETO / AFP)

The day before, Pia had already warned about the need for Brazil to know how to keep possession of the ball to be able to choose the best attacking options, something that in the coach’s opinion did not happen again.

– There is an expression in Portuguese that I really like: “stay with the ball”. This is the Brazilian way of finding the best way to create good scoring chances. I think we lost the ball many times, we had no connection and we gave our opponents a lot of space,” he commented.

Pia also showed dissatisfaction with the players who came off the bench. Duda, Duda Santos and Kathellen entered at half-time, then Duda Sampaio and Gio Queiroz were also released during the second half.

– To win, I think it’s very important to use the whole team, the whole squad. That means players have to come off the bench and change the game a little bit. We need to work better when someone comes from the bank.