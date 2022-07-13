Plano Piloto exceeds 100 thousand cases of Covid-19 | Federal District

The Federal District registered 1,793 new cases known from Covid-19 and more 4 deaths by the disease, this Tuesday (12). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 820,584 people have been infected, most of the infections were registered in the Plano Piloto, with 100,019 diagnoses ( see details below ).

all in all, 11,797 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,773 lived in the federal capital and 1,024 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

The transmission rate went from 0.83 on Monday (11), to 0.81.The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others 81, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). When the index is below 1, it means that the spread of the virus is slowing down.

Covid-19 transmission rate in July, in DF:

July 1st: 1.02

4th of July: 0.96

July 5th: 0.94

July 6: 0.94

July 7: 0.93

July 8: 0.91

July 11: 0.83

July 12: 0.81

April 18, 2022: 1

July 11, 2022: 3

Planaltina: 1

Pilot Plan: 2

Fern: 1

60 to 69 years: 2

80 years or older: 2

ICU bed in DF in file image

As of 18:25 this Tuesday (12), the transmission rate in intensive care units (ICUs) to treat patients with Covid was in 86.67%. Of the total of 46 beds, 26 were busy, 4 available and 16 blocked.

On the private network, at 11:55 am, 59.48% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 141 beds, 70 were used, 48 were vacant and 23 blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Tuesday, 100,019 people tested positive and 867 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 76,572 contaminations and 1,771 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Tuesday:

Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on July 12, 2022