Plans: what changes with new ANS rules for consultations – 07/13/2022 – Daily life

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) approved last Monday (11) the end of limiting the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

See what changes for health plan users after the decision.

What has changed?

There can no longer be limitations on the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

The sessions are also available for patients with any diagnosis, requiring only the indication of the assistant physician.

Before, how did it work?

For sessions with psychologists and psychotherapy, for example, there was a mandatory minimum coverage of 12 to 18 sessions per year — the number, however, could reach 40 per year, depending on the disorder treated.

For example, for cases involving female or male sterilization surgery, gastroplasty, cochlear implant surgery and for ostomized and ostomized patients, the minimum mandatory coverage was 12 sessions per year.

There was a minimum coverage of 18 psychotherapy sessions per year for cases of patients diagnosed with neurotic, stress-related, somatoform disorders, behavioral syndromes associated with physiological dysfunctions and physical factors, behavioral and emotional disorders of childhood and adolescence, developmental disorders psychological disorders, mood disorders, mental and behavioral disorders due to the use of psychoactive substances and specific disorders of

personality.

Occupational therapy sessions had a mandatory minimum coverage of 12 sessions per year for cases of patients diagnosed with dementia, retardation, specific disorders of the

development, disorders of neurological origin, and disorders of trauma/orthopedic and rheumatologic origin.

There was also mandatory minimum coverage of up to 40 sessions per year with occupational therapists and/or psychologists in cases of patients diagnosed with schizophrenia,

schizotypal disorders, delusional disorders, pervasive developmental disorders,

diet and mood disorders.

In the case of speech therapists, the minimum mandatory coverage could range from 12 to 96 sessions per year, varying according to problems, such as cluttering (hasty language), patients with cleft palate, lip or palate, patients with hearing loss and cochlear implant, among others.

In the case of physical therapists, there was mandatory coverage of two consultations per year for each disease presented by the patient.

When do the new rules take effect?

The new rule takes effect on August 1, after publication in the Official Gazette.

Why did the ANS make the change?

The ANS states that “the objective is to promote equal rights for users of supplementary health and standardize the format of procedures currently ensured, relating to these professional categories”.

Does the change apply to all health plans?

Yup.

What do covenants say about change?

wanted by SheetFenaSaúde (National Federation of Supplementary Health) said, in a note, that its associates comply with the determinations of the ANS.

“The new rule will certainly have an impact on the costs of plan operators and FenaSaúde emphasizes the importance of respecting the governance established in the law for changes of this nature”, said the association.

The report also sought Abramge (Brazilian Association of Health Plans), but the association says it prefers not to comment on the matter.

Does the change apply to cases of anxiety disorders, burnout, depression or other mental health conditions?

According to the ANS, there are no more conditions required for consultations and sessions with the aforementioned professionals “and the service will consider the prescription of the assistant physician”.

The rule applies to health plan users with any disease or health condition listed by the World Health Organization (WHO).