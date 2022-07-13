Player Gabriel Jesus and Raiane Lima celebrate 1 year of dating

The player Gabriel Jesus (25) and Raiane Lima (21) celebrated this Tuesday (12) the first year of dating. To celebrate the date, both exchanged messages of affection on social networks.

The player shared a photo of the couple riding their bikes in a park and shared the message: “A year by your side my love, I love you so much. God bless us. #day12”.

Raiane, on the other hand, shared a more intimate moment of the couple during a dinner and wrote: “I love having you by my side, my beautiful little black man. I love people. Love you! @dejesusoficial #1anodenos,” she said.

It is worth remembering that the two recently became parents of little Helena, the player celebrated the daughter’s first month with a message on his social network. “One month of my little one 😍❤️ Daddy loves you so much my princess, God bless your life 🙏🏽🙌🏽❤️#helena1mes #gratidão”, he wrote.

Gabriel Jesus’ girlfriend explains affair with married deputy

The beginning of Gabriel Jesus’ relationship with Raiane Lima brought strong moments for the couple. After taking over the relationship, the influencer went public with the rumors that she was having an affair with a state deputy while he was still married.

“First of all, I’m 20 years old, I’ve been of legal age for a long time! Second, that I wasn’t dating anyone when I met Gabriel,” Raiane began.

The influencer ended the message saying: “Today we are in a relationship, yes, but it only concerns the two of us. We are single, free, and anything outside of that is gossip and cruelty.”

