Police arrest two call girls for kidnapping American judge in Copacabana

Two call girls were arrested, on the night of this Tuesday, the 12th, for participating in the crime of extortion by kidnapping an American judge, in a flat rented by him, in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio. According to investigations by the Anti-Kidnapping Police Station (DAS), the Special Tourism Support Police Station (Deat) and the 24th DP (Piedade), Shayna Xavier Monteiro da Silva and Beatriz Freitas dos Santos, after visiting the place, would have returned about an hour later. then with partners. At the time, they stole around R$ 8,000 and US$ 100 and began to demand the victim’s ransom payment.

This Tuesday, agents had already arrested Erivaldo Juvino Silva, known as Nem da Malvina. The investigation was launched after police from the 24th DP received information about an American kidnapped by bandits, who demanded payment as a ransom.

In a statement to the police, the victim said that he has been coming to Brazil for 20 years for tourism and usually stays in flats in Copacabana. He reported that he once had a relationship with a Brazilian. The judge said he arrived in Rio on the 3rd and, a week later, set up a meeting at the flat with the two call girls he had met on previous trips.

One of the suspects in the crime who has not yet been identified by the police Photo: Reproduction

On the morning of this Monday, the 11th, the American said that the call girls took an app car to leave his flat around 11:30 am. An hour later, however, the women knocked on the apartment door. When he opened the door, two men came in with the call girls.

Erivaldo Juvino Silva, known as Nem da Malvina, when he was arrested in 2016 Photo: Reproduction

The men introduced themselves as police officers. One of them, according to the victim, was armed with a pistol. One of the men, the retired judge told police, was Erivaldo. The two suspects told the American that he would be arrested.

The criminals took the judge from his apartment. Before, they stole around R$ 8,000 and US$ 100. The men took the victim to Recreio dos Bandeirantes in a car. They stopped near a small taxi rank, and there a ransom was demanded for his release.

Police are asking anyone with information to help arrest others involved in the crime to call the police station at 21 2332-2848.