Police heard 13 witnesses and wife of PT killer in PR

The Civil Police of Paraná has already heard the wife of federal criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho and 13 other people in the investigation that investigates the murder of civil guard Marcelo Arruda, shot dead this Saturday (9) by the server while celebrating his 50th birthday. years with a PT themed party alluding to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Foz do Iguaçu.

The Public Security Secretariat reported that there are three new depositions scheduled for today. In the afternoon, an update will be released on the health status of Guaranho, who breathes with the help of mechanical ventilation and is hospitalized in stable condition in the ICU of Hospital Ministro Costa Cavalcante. Shot by Arruda after shooting, he was also hit by kicks to the head by party guests.

The expectation of the authorities is that the investigation will be concluded by next Tuesday (19). In a statement, the Public Security Secretariat informed that witnesses of the crime, relatives of the shooter and the victim have already been heard. The content of the testimonies was not disclosed.

The case is being investigated by the Division of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP), based in the capital Curitiba. A task force was created with agents from the specialist “to ensure speed in the investigation of the facts”, informed the Secretary of Public Security of Paraná.

According to witnesses, the criminal police officer’s wife was with her 3-month-old daughter in the back seat when he first arrived at the scene. Also according to the reports, she would have asked her husband to leave there.

Supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Guaranho, who was not among the guests, made provocations with shouts of support for Bolsonaro and criticism of Lula. After a disagreement with Arruda and other guests, he returned alone to invade the party shooting. The Civil Police is investigating whether there was a politically motivated hate crime.

The defense formed by the Union of Federal Criminal Execution Agents of Catanduvas (PR), where Guaranho works, claimed self-defense and asked the Justice to carry out drunkenness tests on the PT, as revealed by a report published by the UOL.

Lawyer Daniel Godoy, one of Arruda’s family representatives, countered. “It’s an attempt to criminalize the victim, justify the version that it’s a bar fight and to mischaracterize the hate crime for political motivation”.

Defenders of the PT’s family spoke out in the lawsuit against the actions of the union that represents the criminal police officer in the case. “There is no legal support for the work of the union, which can act in matters of a collective nature, involving the category. This case concerns the practice of a crime”, argues Godoy.

O UOL did not locate the union representatives so that they could position themselves.

how was the action

Guaranho drove to the entrance of the party where municipal guard Marcelo Arruda was celebrating his birthday with a themed party about the PT.

According to the investigation, he played a song loudly in allusion to Bolsonaro and began to insult the members of the party. The action, caught on video, shows the moment when Arruda appears to throw something towards the vehicle.

The Bolsonarista then reacts, showing the gun. The criminal police officer left the scene and returned alone after about 20 minutes. The images show the moment when he returns and takes two shots towards the interior of the party.

An internal video records Arruda limping after being hit in the leg. Guaranho then approaches, shoots in the victim’s direction and walks away. But he is hit by shots fired by the municipal guard, who reacted. On the ground, the criminal police officer was beaten with kicks to the head by one of the members of the party.