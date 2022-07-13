Police will investigate fire in front of PT directory in Goiânia; video | Goiás

The Civil Police will investigate a fire in front of the Workers’ Party (PT) directory, in the University East Sector, in Goiânia. The situation was recorded in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (12). The corporation that must investigate what happened said that it requested an on-site expertise.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

According to the Occurrence Bulletin made by a political advisor, around 3 pm, the flames started just before 2:20 pm, when he was returning to the directory. According to his report to the Civil Police, the flames were, on average, one meter high, burning the energy pattern of the property, wires and the wall.

The police record details that the advisor does not know how the fire started and that “technical expertise will be called to appear at the scene”.

1 of 1 Fire in front of the PT directory in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Fire in front of the PT directory in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

The Fire Department recorded that it was called to put out the fire at the scene, but that, as soon as the team arrived at the address, they found that the flames had already been extinguished.

Sought by the g1, the president of the party in Goiás, Kátia Maria, said that there are no security cameras in the property, but that, in the case of arson, the party repudiates the attitude.

“We still don’t know the cause of the fire, but the occurrence has already been registered. […] We repudiate any form of political violence, intimidation. This will not reduce our workforce and our organization so that, in a democratic, peaceful way and in the field of ideas, we can debate the course of Goiás and the course of Brazil”, he said.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.