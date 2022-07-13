Production and profits of Petrobras and other oil companies in the world

Amid efforts by the government and Congress to hold back the rise in fuel prices, it was left to Petrobras, responsible for most of the refining of oil derivatives in Brazil. Criticism of the state-owned company was accentuated after the release of the results of the first quarter of this year, which placed the company as the most profitable among the large oil companies in the sector around the world.

The profit in the first three months of the year was R$ 44.561 billion, a figure 3,718% above the one observed in the same period last year. The numbers were the target of attacks by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who classified them as a “rape”, and by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who defended increasing the tax on profits. from the company.

“Many oil companies around the world have reduced the price, lowered the profit margin of their companies”, said Bolsonaro, still in May, during a live.

“Petrobras cannot have a profit margin that approaches 31%, totally unlike the largest oil companies in the world that are doing their part”, stated Lira in early June.

In a recent public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, compared the results of Petrobras with those of other oil companies. Days earlier, Petrobras itself – which is subordinate to Sachsida’s portfolio – had stated that some of the relationships that the minister would end up making at the meeting are “insufficient” to compare its business with those of other oil companies (read more below).

“Her estate [Petrobras] is the sixth, and production is the sixth. But it is the biggest net profit: 8.5 billion dollars in profit in the first quarter of this year, against an average, excluding Petrobras, from the other oil companies, of 2.1 billion dollars”, he explained, citing figures from Bloomberg. “So Petrobras’ profit is well above that of other oil companies,” he said.

To have an idea, the value exceeds the results, in the same period, of Bradesco, Itaú, Vale, Ambev, B3 and JBS added together.

In the relationship between profit and equity, Petrobras also stood out. On average, oil companies returned 12.2% on equity in the first quarter of 2022, while the Brazilian state-owned company posted a rate of 40.1%, according to Bloomberg data.

Check below a comparison between some indicators of Petrobras and other oil companies in the first quarter of 2022:

Production, equity and profit of Petrobras and other oil companies

Company Production (barrels) Net worth Net profit Petrobras 221.58 million US$ 92.375 billion US$ 8,544 billion shell 266.58 million US$ 179,533 billion US$ 7,116 billion chevron 275.4 million US$ 147.1 billion US$ 6,259 billion conocophillips 157.23 million US$ 49,218 billion US$ 5,759 billion Exxon 330.75 million US$ 176.526 billion US$ 5,480 billion Total 255.87 million US$ 119.855 billion US$ 4,944 billion Equinor 189.54 million US$ 43,251 billion US$ 4,710 billion Eni SpA 148.86 million US$ 52,602 billion US$ 4.02 billion Repsol 50.22 million US$ 26.977 billion US$ 1,561 billion BP 270.18 million US$ 78,519 billion -US$ 20,384 billion

Source: MME/Bloomberg

Return on equity of Petrobras and other oil companies

Petrobras – 40.1% Equinor – 28.9% Conocophillips – 27.8% Eni SpA – 20.3% Repsol – 16.3% Exxon – 15.8% Total – 15.6% Chevron – 14.7% Shell – 12.7% BP – -25.1%

Average excluding Petrobras: 12.2%

Source: MME/Bloomberg

For Sachsida, in addition to the above-average profit, the state-owned company also pays “much more” dividends than other oil companies and spends above average on employees.

“Petrobras paid 19.9% ​​in this term called dividend yield [retorno de dividendos em relação ao preço da ação]. The average, excluding Petrobras, was 4.7%,” he said. “Petrobras spends 7.1% of sales on employees. The average, excluding Petrobras, is 4.8%.”

Return of dividends from Petrobras and other oil companies in 2021

Petrobras – 19.9% Total – 5.9% Exxon – 5.7% Repsol – 5.6% Eni SpA – 5.5% BP – 4.7% Chevron – 4.5% Shell – 3.6% Conocophillips – 2.7% Equinor – 2%

Average excluding Petrobras: 4.7%

Source: MME/Bloomberg

Expenses with employees of Petrobras and other oil companies, as a % of sales

Petrobras – 7.1% BP – 5.6% Total – 5% Shell – 4.6% Equinor – 4.6% Eni SpA – 3.9% Repsol – 3.6%

*Average excluding Petrobras: 4.8%

Source: MME/Bloomberg

Some factors boosted Petrobras’ results, such as the rise in the international price of the Brent barrel, used as a reference in the oil market, and the appreciation of the real against the dollar in the period in question. But a series of actions that the company has adopted since 2016 also contributed to the good performance, which include a change in strategy, turning the business towards oil exploration and production and also towards exports.

There was also an improvement in the company’s corporate governance, both by external forces, such as the State-owned Companies Law, of 2016, and internal forces, such as the implementation of the bylaws, after the revelations made by Operação Lava Jato.

For economist Murillo Torelli, professor of financial and tax accounting at the Center for Social and Applied Sciences (CCSA) at Mackenzie Presbyterian University, the numbers show that Petrobras’ management has good efficiency. He assesses, however, that the company is both profitable and problematic for the government.

“Today the state-owned company is a problem for the federal government, which is pressured by constant fuel increases due to the administrative decision by Petrobras adopted in 2016 in the so-called PPI [preço de paridade

de importação]with the statute stating that, if the Union decides to intervene and use the company as an instrument of public policy according to the interest according to which it was created, it must be compensated for any damage caused”, he says.

Bolsonaro’s dissatisfaction with Petrobras’ board has already caused three company presidents to be fired in just over a year. In the last exchange, José Mauro Coelho was replaced by Caio Paes de Andrade.

At the hearing in the Chamber, when answering a question from deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), Sachsida said that he appointed Andrade to change the company’s strategy.

“His Excellency’s question was about excessive profit, which punishes the population, and whether I am proud of it. No, I’m not proud of it. Of course. All of us here have social responsibility. But, you see, I speak as one who is not in the company. Petrobras is a company listed on the stock exchange”, he justified.

“What the government does is choose a president, appoint some members of the Board of Directors, so that the company is given a certain direction”, he said. “I thought it was time to prepare Petrobras for a scenario of more competition. And, in a scenario of more competition, I thought it was appropriate to change the president. That’s why I nominated Dr. Caio Paes de Andrade, who is a person with experience in very competitive sectors.”

Petrobras says net profit is “insufficient” to compare businesses

In a press release released a few weeks ago, Petrobras says that net profit and net margin “are insufficient information to compare different businesses”.

The company recalls that it has focused its operating strategy on exploration and production (E&P) activities, responsible for around 80% of the company’s earnings in recent years. “They are not, therefore, results from the sale of fuels in the domestic market”, says the note.

Other oil companies used as a reference for comparison have different business portfolios, with relevant participation, for example, in fuel distribution and trading.

Petrobras explains that the pre-salt E&P business has much higher profit margins than the distribution and trading activity, which would justify the difference to other companies.

“But this has a downside: E&P demands billion-dollar and high-risk investments, which are carried out years before the start of oil production and revenue generation from the project. These investments made do not appear in the company’s net profit and net margin numbers”, says the state-owned company.

“Comparative profitability analysis is therefore insufficient when comparing different business portfolios. It is necessary to compare the profit generated with the capital invested, indicating the real profitability of the business. This provides a more complete view and allows comparing companies from different industries or those with different operations within the same sector”, the note continues.

In 2021, Petrobras’ profitability, measured by the return on capital employed (Roce), was 7.8%, while the average obtained by the largest oil companies in the same period was 13.1%. In the first quarter of 2022, the Brazilian state-owned company’s Roce was 9.9%, according to the company.

“In addition, caution should be exercised when observing the profitability reported by companies, since it may be subject to the effects of non-recurring income and expenses”, says the company. According to Petrobras, several oil companies “recognized substantial non-recurring losses in their financial statements for the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to the withdrawal of their business from Russia, negatively impacting profitability”.

The company ends the note stating that “the biggest beneficiary of Petrobras’ results is Brazilian society, especially through resources destined to the Union, states and municipalities, which can be used in public policies for the most diverse purposes”.

In the first quarter of 2022, the state-owned company paid R$ 70 billion to the public coffers between taxes and government participation, practically double the amount collected in the same period in 2021.

Last year, the company collected BRL 203 billion in own and withheld taxes, the highest annual amount ever paid by the company, an increase of 70% compared to 2020. The amount allocated by Petrobras this year in dividends to the Union totals around R$ 32 billion until July.