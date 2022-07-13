PS Plus Extra and Deluxe July 2022: Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel’s Avengers and more

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Today, we are pleased to reveal the inaugural Game Catalog for the new PlayStation Plus, which will be available to Extra and Deluxe members on July 19. It features the long-awaited feline adventure Stray, which makes its debut as part of the catalogue.

Additionally, this month’s Game Catalog includes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel’s Avengers, five Assassin’s Creed titles and two Saints Row titles. See the full list below.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe members can also enjoy classic games like No Heroes Allowed! (PSP) and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP). These titles will also be available to play on July 19th.

Let’s get to know a little more about game selection.

Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe members

Stray | PS4, PS5

Lost, alone and separated from his family, a stray cat must solve an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cyber city. Stray is a third-person adventure game starring a cat, which takes place in the neon-detailed alleys of a decaying cyber city and its dark and marginalized environments. See the world through the eyes of a lost cat and interact with the environment in fun ways as this adventurous feline unravels an ancient mystery to escape and find a way home.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5

This expanded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake has been enhanced for PS5, offering extra immersion with DualSense controller and enhanced graphics, as well as including FF7R Episode INTERmission, an exciting new story starring Wutai ninja Yuffie Kisaragi, who infiltrates Midgar. to steal the final material.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is also available in this month’s Game Catalog for PS4 owners.

Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, PS5

Marvel’s Avengers is an epic third-person action-adventure game that combines an original cinematic story with single-player and co-op gameplay. Assemble a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize an ever-growing roster of heroes, and defend Earth against growing threats.

Also available on July 19:

Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4

Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4

Jumanji The Video Game | PS4

Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4

ReadySet Heroes | PS4

