PT admits apprehension about the effects of PEC on Lula’s campaign – 07/12/2022 – Poder

The pre-campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) launched a speech to prevent the aid package articulated by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from giving the president breath in the polls. The strategy is to reinforce the electoral flaw of the measures and make a counterpoint with PT programs.

The PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that releases social benefits with an estimated cost of R$ 41.25 billion has already passed the Senate – supported even by the opposition to the government – and should be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies this Tuesday (12) , with approval taken for granted.

Aides do not talk in public about the effects of benefits on Lula’s leadership, which marks 47%, according to Datafolha, while the opponent has 28%. In private, however, there is apprehension about the rival’s possible gain in popularity, which would threaten the PT’s eventual victory in the first round.

The PEC authorizes the government to create a voucher for truck drivers and taxi drivers, double the value of Auxílio Gás and increase Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 by the end of the year, among other benefits.

Although the campaign leadership preaches caution and insists that the practical consequences must be observed, the climate of concern was evident with demonstrations by Lula and allies to try to neutralize the impact of the payments.

The main fear stems from the diagnosis that Bolsonaro has taken the biggest step so far towards an electorate that was already in tune with Lula. With this, it opens space in bands in which the PT considered itself stabilized.

PT members assess the offensive as incapable of causing an opponent to overtake, but sufficient to reduce the distance in voting intention rates.

The PT wants to explore the bias that Bolsonaro has only now, on the eve of the election, moved to help the poorest and that he “gives with one hand and takes away with the other”, as the government’s inability to fight inflation erodes purchasing power, decreasing the real value of money.

“Everything is being done with rules of flagrant unconstitutionality, committing an electoral crime, and with purely electoral purposes”, says the former governor of Piauí Wellington Dias (PT). “They are wrong to think that Brazilians are fools. The people know about the deception and will give the change in the urn.”

One of the tactics is to say that the government prepared the payments in a hasty way and underestimates the voters’ ability to discern. At the same time, PT members reinforce that the aid has an expiration date.

Lula, who has compared the Bolsonarista action to an attempt to buy votes, tried on Saturday (9) to sensitize voters so that they do not sell themselves in exchange for something considered uncertain and temporary.

At an event in Diadema, the PT said that “this fascist [Bolsonaro] thinks that the people will be treated as if they were ignorant or cattle, which he thinks he will buy by giving a program for six months”.

“If the money falls into your account, take it, and buy what to eat. And, when it’s time to vote, give them a banana and vote […] who will definitely take care of this country,” he said.

In an act with PT in Rio de Janeiro, on Thursday (7), senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), who is part of the campaign, said that, “contrary to using poverty to win the elections, Lula is the president of the poor, he is the ruler of those below, of those who suffer”.

Federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) says that the campaign from the beginning worked with the idea that this would be a “tough election” and called the government maneuver an “exit operation”.

“Lula is the only certainty that the poorest people will be a priority in the four years [de mandato]and not just on the eve of the election”, says he, who is part of the former president’s close circle.

For the PT’s national communication secretary, Jilmar Tatto, the measure is a sign of “despair” on the part of the president, but without greater relevance in the electoral race. He says that the campaign will continue in the debate on topics such as famine, poverty and unemployment, relating them to the government.

The PEC potentially benefits the electorate with a monthly family income of up to two minimum wages, which is equivalent to 52% of the population. It is in this layer that Lula currently achieves his most robust results.

The PT jumps from 47% of voting intentions on average to 56% in the group of the most underprivileged, according to Datafolha. Bolsonaro, with his 28% in the general picture, has 20% in this range. The PT loses strength in the higher income strata, while the current president does the opposite.

Research has shown that the payment of Auxílio Brasil (formerly Bolsa Família) does not significantly affect Bolsonaro’s performance in the fight with Lula — among the beneficiaries, the former president maintains the lead he reaches in the general average.

The PT jumps from 47% to 59% among those who receive the benefit, while Bolsonaro goes from 28% to 22%. The rejection of the current representative, which is 55% on the general average, is also higher within the portion served by the program: 59% say they would never vote for him.

A similar situation occurs among voters with a family income of less than two salaries, regardless of whether or not they have access to assistance. In this segment, Lula beats 56% of voting intentions and is rejected by 24%. Bolsonaro has, respectively, 20% and 60%.

The assessment of the current government fluctuates little when comparing the general group and those of the most vulnerable. The bad or very bad response repeats the level of 50%, while the percentage of those who consider the management good or excellent is around 20%, varying within the margin of error.

Bolsonaro’s best approval rate in his term, in December 2020, was associated with the payment of emergency aid in the pandemic. The rise in terms of good or excellent, however, was only detected about five months after the start of the distribution of funds.

The percentage was at 33% in April of that year, when the aid began to be deposited. The reaction was only noticed in August, when the positive evaluation reached 37% and, among beneficiaries of the aid, it reached 42%.

If the interval is repeated now, with a delay for the eventual improvement in voting intentions, the effect may not arrive in time for the election.

Analysts consider it risky to compare the moments, for social reasons – two years ago there was no discussion of the election or the clash with Lula – and economic reasons – inflation has skyrocketed since then.

A survey by Quaest released on Wednesday (6) showed signs of Bolsonaro’s recovery and a promising outlook with the new package. Among Lula’s voters, for example, around 10% say that actions in the economic field tend to increase the chance of voting for the current president.

Fearing wear at the polls, the opposition in the Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of the text. The session in the Chamber would be on Thursday (7), but the lack of a quorum led the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to postpone the vote, fearing defeat.

The majority of parliamentarians justified the favorable position with the argument that denying measures that can alleviate the population’s pocket would be very costly in an election year.